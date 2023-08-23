Tiwa Savage had a fantastic time at Asake's O2 concert, and she took to social media to show off some fun moments she took over the stage

The crowd went wild as the Loaded crooner showed up on stage in a stunning metallic outfit and boots to match

Tiwa also showed off her customised teeth diamonds bearing the initials ABG, an acronym for her self-acclaimed Africa Bad Girl title

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage took over Asake's stage for a while at his London O2 concert.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the crowd went wild as the singer showed up to sing her part in the song Loaded featuring Asake.

Tiwa Savage shares photos, videos from Asake's concert Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa showed up for the show in a silver/metallic short romper with a plunging neckline, metallic boots and silver accessories.

She had a moment backstage with Asake and also showed off her customised diamond teeth accessory.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The teeth diamond bears the initials ABG, a short form of African Bad Girl, Tiwa's self-acclaimed and widely accepted title.

In her caption, the mum of one sent a shout out to Asake and his team, it read:

"@asakemusic A great guy. Congratulations to you and your whole team ❤️"

See Tiwa Savage's post below:

Netizens gush over Tiwa Savage

The singer's post got fans and colleagues gushing over her stunning look for Asake's concert.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

gbemioo:

"I want this entire outfit . No idea where I’ll wear it to though "

evaxalordiah:

"It’s Giving Wonder Woman Love youuuuu Mama!"

papeeyah:

"This woman doesn’t age "

miracleonuoha:

"African Bad Girl "

oluwashegxy:

"Loaded Queen"

theadamzcorner:

"Woman of the year "

hanjiepurple:

"Ate this look up! "

leowondersocial:

"You finish work Queen T"

Ikorodu Bois recreate Asake's O2 performance

Nigerian social media sensation, Ikorodu Bois, didn't disappoint with their version of YBNL star Asake's performance at the O2 Arena in the UK.

In a video they shared on their social media timeline, Ikorodu Bois used a broom, shovel, buckets, corn, and funny shoes, among other local materials, to recreate the moment Asake performed his hit song at the O2 Arena.

As expected, the video has stirred reactions from popular celebrities and fans who found Ikorodu Bois' clip hilarious.

Source: Legit.ng