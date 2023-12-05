Fast-rising hypeman Money Gee has tendered an apology to his fans for refusing to buy the car of their choice

His supporters had told him to purchase a Mercedes Benz with part of the money given to him by Wizkid.

However, he said he cannot buy a Benz because they are not the ones to maintain it for him if anything happens

Young Nigerian hypeman, Money Gee, aka God over everything, has made a video where he begged his fans for not listening to them.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the entertainer got N20 million cash gift from Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid for dedicating a song to the singer.

Money Gee apologises to fans for refusing to buy Benz after Wizkid gave Him N20m. Photo credit @money_gee34

Source: Instagram

He had been spending the money since he got the cash. He bought his mother a car and also bought a new whip for himself. However, it wasn't the car his fans had chosen for him.

His supporters had wanted him to buy a Mercedes Benz but he didn't buy the brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Money Gee says fans can't fuel his car

In the recording, the hype man said that his fans wouldn't fuel the car for him which is why he purchased something affordable.

He also revealed there are several people in his DM asking him to purchase different brands of automobiles.

See the post here:

Fans react to the video made by Money Gee

Netizens have reacted to the video made by Money Gee where he begged his fans to disappoint them. Here are some of the comments below.

@rashmilli007:

"As you don buy for una mama na unlimited blessings shall come your way insha allah."

@henny_wealth__:

"Awon werey wo Lon ma add sound."

@fakaroflamzz:

"How una take they follow all these people wey no Dey speak English self."

@big_youngg_:

"Bro you get sense nah so the advice me go buy benz lol omo nah me and mechanic know the rest of the story."

@poshyinkus:

"No but Benz o ."

@crystaltv91_:

"I too love this guy.:

@starboyjr.1:

"True fact."

@anitaosakuni:

"Guys the video is not that deep.....I promise na d soundtrack dey make u feel like that."

@sxfart's profile picture:

"No be lie you use your sense Sha bot you can buy wat you can you your self you no wat you are up to

@yemtad.o:

"Bad advise everywhere. Awon oloshiii."

Money Gee frames Wizkid's response, shoots video of viral song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Money Gee framed the response Wizkid gave after he sang for him.

The hypeman had composed a song for Wizkid which the singer loved. He responded after seeing the post on Instagram.

Money Gee had to show off the frame of the response on social media and also posted a snippet of the music video.

Source: Legit.ng