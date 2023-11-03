Top Nigerian singer Wizkid has opened up on his brand and how important it is to him

In a video that surfaced on social media, the Grammy-winning singer bragged about how he doesn't joke with his name

The video caused a huge stir online, with many netizens comparing him to his colleague, Davido

Nigerian singer Wizkid is trending online after a video surfaced of him describing himself as a brand.

In the viral clip, the Essence crooner spoke about what his brand entails and how it is more than just him as a person.

Wizkid bragged about his brand during an interview. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to the Grammy-winning musician, Wizkid is a very solid brand and also one of the biggest companies ever. Not stopping there, the singer called it an embodiment of Lagos, Surulere and Africa, among other things.

Wizkid also made it clear that he does not joke with his name because of how big it is. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Brand Wizkid is one of the biggest companies ever. It’s a solid brand, that’s why I don’t see Wizkid as a musician, it’s a brand. Wizkid is not just about me, it’s about Wiz, it’s about Lagos, It’s about Surulere, it’s about Africa, that comes with a lot, that’s why I treat it as a brand , I don’t joke with my name.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Wizkid brags about not joking with his name

A number of social media users reacted to the video of Wizkid bragging about his brand by bringing his colleague, Davido, into the discussion. Read some of their comments below:

chainz_de_blinkz:

“That’s why we fc have peace since not like 30bingos.”

Adamibrahimadeshola:

“The popsy that popsied their popsies the world biggest bird history maker statement maker the most awarded African artist.”

_daniel.ot_:

“Unlike owe owe one everywhere .”

poise_allthetime_96_:

“Na why man no they owe person money, make him name no spoil.”

_hewaife:

“Biggest Wiz.”

thefavoredg:

“Africa's greatest.”

Sammycruzz1:

“Nobody jokes with his name bro.”

baholex_:

“World Best.”

ricvictor_347:

“Gen z OG.”

Wizkid introduces sons to Tony Elumelu at his mum's burial party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's sons met with the billionaire businessman at his late mum's burial.

In the viral clip, the billionaire, dressed simply in white native attire, stood beside Wizkid as the singer showed him his first son, Bolu, his third son, Zion, and then his youngest son.

Bolu looked shy as he stood before Elumelu. The billionaire, however, welcomed him with a warm smile. He also shook hands with Zion and gave 'Baby Balogun a high-five.

Source: Legit.ng