Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe couldn't hide her astonishment at seeing her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, in a suggestive movie scene with colleague Nancy Isime

A viral video sighted by Legit.ng captured the intense moment the talented actor shared with Nancy while portraying their movie roles

After watching the clip, many people, including the actor's wife, dropped different funny comments

Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe has reacted following a bedroom scene between her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, and a colleague, Nancy Isime.

In a movie clip sighted by Legit.ng on Tunde Ednut's Instagram page, the actress' husband and the popular TV host shared a passionate moment in a scene.

Mo Bimpe's reaction to Lateef Adedimeji's movie scene with Nancy Isime trends Credit: @lateefadedimeji, @musafatundeednut, @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The video showed when Lateef was startled to see his neighbour, played by Nancy Isime, barging into his house to charge her phone. Upon seeing the beauty model seated on his bed, the towel wrapped around his waist immediately dropped to the floor.

The actor tried to get hold of his towel that fell off, and in that moment, Nancy's eyes landed on his waist, which prompted an overwhelming urge to leave his room.

But Lateef insisted that she stay and even offered to help her plug in her phone later.

Reacting to the provocative scene, Tunde Ednut captioned the video:

"Abeg, my people, What's the name of this movie? E don tay wey I watch BLUE FILM. I wan watch blue film."

See the video below:

Lateef Adedimeji's scene with Nancy Isime spurs reactions

Due to the nature of the video, many comments followed. However, the reaction of Lateef's wife became the day's topic.

See the comments below:

mo_bimpe:

"Very nice neighbor."

officialsarahmartins:

"He got her charged instead Such a kind-hearted neighbor."

scottlamar_:

"This Bro no dey ever look serious for movie alway a clown .. I love him."

cindy.favy':

"This scene was iconic they got caught due to fire alarm."

donaldmgb6:

"I will try this with my neighbour today, hopefully, it works."

mide_abas:

"This was what my then boyfriend now my husband did one time when i went to his house, he even did his own on purpose so i can see his pee pee but me as a good girl, i looked away but for my mind i was happy he gat load under for future enjoyment. Let me come and be going."

iam.donrita:

This guy can never look sxy in my eyes I just don’t know why he look so much like a guy that will fit “ friend zone” no charisma no romance just have a kind of funny vibez just same way white money can never be sexully attractive to me no matter how much him get he just have that brother zone qualities."

Lateef Adedimeji speaks on his exceptional growth in Nollywood

Meanwhile, Lateef Adedimeji gave his fans and admirers a glimpse into years of hard work in the Nollywood industry. At the same time, he also addressed what was expected of him as he delved into his theatrical skill.

The thespian who recently appeared in Femi Adebayo's blockbuster Jagun Jagun, in a media interview with Tribune, spoke on the sacrifice he put in place to make the movie a grand success.

Lateef revealed that he had a terrible fracture while on set for Jagun Jagun and could pull through with the support of his wife, Bimpe, and the movie producer.

Source: Legit.ng