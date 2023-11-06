Mr Macaroni recently dropped a new skit featuring popular cleric Pastor Bolaji Idowu and BBNaija star Dorathy

In a clip, Macaroni, known for trying to get ladies in many of his skits, was seen attempting to win Dorathy's heart as he ended up giving her N5m

Another clip showed the moment Pastor Bolaji joined Macaroni and Dorathy as he prayed for the skit maker, who refused to say amen

Popular skit maker and actor Debo Adedayo better known as Mr Macaroni, has left people laughing over a new skit where he featured Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Dorathy Bachor and Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Center.

In the clip, Macaroni, known for his 'freaky freaky' nature, tried to lure Dorathy into a relationship with him as he gave her the sum of N5m to consider him.

Mr Macaroni features Pastor Bolaji Idowu of NLP in new skit. credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

However, Dorathy, who is a member of Harvesters Church, turned down Macaroni's offer as she instead chose to introduce him to her uncle, Pastor Bolaji.

Another clip showed Macaroni complaining to the cleric about how his daughter Motunde has been unable to find the right man to settle down with, urging Pastor Bolaji to pray for her.

While praying for the skit maker, Pastor Bolaji, who is the convener of Next Level Prayer (NLP), stirred reactions after he declared that Motunde would find a man like her father, Mr Macaroni, who refused to say amen, describing it as a risky prayer.

Watch the funny video below:

Celebrities, fans laugh over Mr Macanoni's new skit

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Him sef know say he no be better man."

mrmacaroni1:

"How many Men can Say Amen to This Prayer? As for daddy wa, he says God forbid o."

thevictorr_:

"Great to see Christian infused content."

hube95:

"You will return that money Olohun …. You will go back to previous level."

bejaidwears:

"May Motunde not find a man like him ooo. Make she remain single sef better."

