Popular Nigerian skit maker and activist Mr Macaroni recently met with Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu, and they had a funny conversation

Macaroni got into his rich man 'Daddy Wa' character and asked Elumelu if he could add his billions to his bank

After a brief moment, the skit maker confessed he didn't have billions to his name, a statement that sent Elumelu reeling with laughter

Nigerian skit maker and activist Mr Macaroni made a short skit with billionaire Tony Elumelu.

In the video on his page, Macaroni shook the businessman and noted that people do not believe they are acquainted.

Netizens react to the video of Mr Macaroni and Tony Elumelu Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1/@tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

He continued by asking if there was any way he could add his billions to Tony Elumelu's bank.

However, it didn't take long for Macaroni to reveal that the millions of dollars he talked about were 'audio' and did not exist. The admission sent Elumelu and others into a fit of laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also urged the businessman to have mercy on him, and he was assured of Elumelu's support.

Mr Macaroni's video caption read:

"Daddy Wa visits his friend Tony Elumelu I am indeed honored @tonyoelumelu. Thank you sir. Thank you for the support not only for me but for so many young people out there. You are doing very well!!! Ooin!! ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mr Macaroni's video

A lot of people were pleasantly surprised that Tony Elumelu could relate with Mr Macaroni so well.

Read some comments gathered below:

leambyleemer:

"See me smiling watching thisYou’re doing well.."

kingpexxie's profile picture

“I’m trying to be funny Tony” 1st African to almost run a skit with a billionaire! E gbe fun Maca!!! "

ufuomamcdermott:

"You are doing well" finished me. "

dpotterscatering:

"Daddy wa, I thought you will wire some money to Mr Tony 's account ni "

osegs:

"Finally Mummy Waa will rest. Bcos everytime u say ‘’Hello Tony’’ she Dey suspect you"

orgamarx:

"I just love how Tony related. So lovely. You're doing well "

nekie_neka:

"Awwwwwwww. This is soo cute.You are doing so well!, Daddy wa!!"

abiodun_dominic:

"We will stand by you". You can take that phrase to the bank bro. "

How much class do Tony Elumelu and his family have?

Internationally famous Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu and his lovely family sparked reactions online after a clip of them doing a fashion fit check went viral.

In the clip, each member of the Elumelu family went in front of the camera and revealed the makers of the clothes, shoes, hair and jewellery they had on.

However, what caught the attention of netizens the most was how chill they all looked in the trending clip while not being ashamed to reveal the name of the Nigerian designers that made some of their outfits and accessories.

Source: Legit.ng