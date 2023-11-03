Popular skit maker Cute Abiola has sparked reactions on social media with his congratulatory post to Lionel Messi

Abiola photoshopped himself into a photo of the footballer and his son and gushed over seeing him after 15 years

The skit maker also revealed he and Messi grew up in Kwara state and thanked him for forgiving him

Popular skit maker Cute Abiola took his love for Messi to a new level by inserting himself into a photo.

To celebrate the footballer's 8th Ballon d'Or, the comedian posted a post on his Instagram page and expressed his emotions.

Cute Abiola shares photo with Messi and his sons Photo credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Abiola who welcomed his son months ago, donned a pink Yoruba attire called agbada and posed beside Messi and his sons.

In his caption, he revealed he got emotional, on seeing the footballer after 15 years and thanked him for forgiving him for all he did when they had nothing.

The skit maker also thanked the footballer for all he had done for him.

Read the caption below:

"Seeing you again after 15 years is something I am so emotional about. I am glad you still decided to forgive me after all the wrong things I did to you back then in kwara state when we both had nothing. you are the definition of HUMBLE ! and I am glad you lead by example. Thanks so much for everything @leomessi and congratulations on your 8th ballon D’Or."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cute Abiola's post

The skit maker's post sparked hilarious reactions on his page, read some comments sighted below:

_ola_of_lagos_:

"Congratulations my brother, people go think say na photoshop but nope it is real I was there self."

iamnasboi:

"This Ilorin stop this nonsense."

billionaireprincewhite:

"I am aware bro , good to see you guys back again."

cynthia_salawu:

"Dreams do come true."

vincii____:

"Poor man now go say na photoshop."

silvaboymusic:

"Richman pikin go think say na real picture."

imisi_delight:

"But the editor fucck up sha, why e go add shadow to them back."

alexpirodavid:

"Thank u @leomessi forgiving our bro."

Cute Abiola breaks down at Mohbad's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a viral video online, Cute Abiola played the role of a cleric at Mohbad's burial.

The skit maker preached the importance of helping those in need and prayed for peace for his friend's soul.

Other people who braved the journey to the burial with Cute Abiola, show promoter Kogbagidi and skit maker OGB Recent stood beside him.

Source: Legit.ng