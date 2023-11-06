The clip of the surprising thing Ekene Umenwa did at her wedding has been sighted on social media

She set up an altar where she kept the statues of holy Mary and Jesus as she also set aside a white seat for God

In the clip's caption, she said that God was at her wedding as he loves going to weddings to turn water into wine

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa did not mind naysayers because of the things they have been saying about her her wedding but has shown how religious she is.

The actress, who got married in a star-studded ceremony over the weekend took to social media to share how she invited God to her wedding.

In the clip, Umenwa kept sculptures of Jesus, his mother Mary and a larger one where Mary was carrying Jesus in her hands. She kept a white seat at the table and sealed up the area so that no one would go there.

Ekene Umenwa says Mary, mother of Jesus was at her wedding

In the caption of her post, the actress who was sprayed one million cash by Destiny Etiko noted that Mary the mother of Jesus was at her ceremony to ensure his son changed her water to wine just as he did in the bible.

She and her husband were at a point kneeling to pray fervently in front of the alter she set up at the event.

See the clip of the altar here:

Fans react to the video of Ekene Umenwa and husband praying

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by the Nollywood actress. Here are some of the comments below.

@eveesin:

"He was too present. Streets of social media was on a complete standstill. It can only be God. All glory to him."

@ruby_ojiakor:

"Wedding was a carnival total shut down."

@mayyuledochie:

"May He answer all your prayers."

@ibiwarietuk:

"God’s love over shadow you and yours baby girl , congratulations again, Jesus Christ is lord of all ."

@obaa.kayy:

"I am a Muslim, but the way this lady is intentional about her faith motivate me to get closer to God(Allah)., seeing her display faith makes me grow in faith, it like she motivate me to be a better Muslim everyday."

@sandralove842:

"When she did transitional marriage, Nigeria bloggers didn’t see that to post, they like posting negative things . Ewu bloggers."

@annieyy_bold:

"As you publicly announced God, may he announce you around the globe."

@randypeterz:

"This Union is Blessed by the almighty God, and in each other you will find JOY, PEACE AND FULFILLMENT IJN .Congratulations my Radical Sister Ekene. I tap into this GRACE."

@such_a_beauri99:

"Wedding choke. This marriage will last amen! Bitter souls and kingdom of darkness agents will not see you and your husband. Wisdom is all you need to sail smoothly on this journey God will give unto you & your husband."

@realchrisfrank:

"You just motivated me I swear!! You’ve shown the world that one’s religion should be his/her way of life!!"

Source: Legit.ng