Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Hermes, turned a year older on Friday, April 21 and took to social media to celebrate

The Level Up star shared photos from his birthday shoot which saw him rocking a black ensemble

In other birthday news, popular songbird, Simi, marked her birthday rocking a sizzling red look

Hermes is no stranger to outside-the-box looks when it comes to his sense of style.

And for his birthday, it was no different. The Big Brother Naija reality TV star turned a year older on Friday, April 21.

Birthday photos of Hermes Credit: @heremesiyele

Source: Instagram

In classic celebrity style, the Level Up ex-housemate held a photoshoot directed by fashion designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

For his special day, Hermes opted for a dark-themed shoot.

For the studio shoot, he dressed in a black look that featured a turtleneck worn under his black pantsuit. He accessorised with some stacks of jewellery around his neck.

Attached to the suit are gold-tipped black feather wigs and bedazzled black gloves.

Birthday glamour: Simi marks birthday in daring red ensemble with black boots

Simi turned a year older on Wednesday, April 19, and blessed her fans with some gorgeous new photos in classic celebrity style.

Birthday photoshoots are a norm among a lot of Nigerians, especially celebrities, and Simi was not left out of this year's celebratory photos.

The talented singer/songwriter wowed her fans with photos from her birthday shoot in which she dazzled in a red look.

Trending video of designer in creative 'drinkable' outfit goes viral: "Toyin Lawani must not see this"

A fashion designer went viral on the internet after TikToker, @funnyent, interviewed her on the street, over her interesting choice of ensemble.

The video, which has over 400,000 views on TikTok, sees the woman dressed in a skater mini skirt paired with an interesting top design featuring two circular transparent cups with a blue liquid drink encased in each one.

The designer revealed that the costume was one of her designs, as she mostly creates LED clothing for photo shoots and music videos.

Source: Legit.ng