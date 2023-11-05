“He Looks Stunning Though, Not Gon Lie”: Video As James Brown Attends Actress Ekene Umenwa’s Wedding
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown was invited up the stage at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding recently
- In the viral video online, James looked stunning in a beautiful pink dress as the MC welcomed him to the event and addressed him as 'ma'
- While some netizens queried why the abnormal has become accepted, others gushed over the crossdresser
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
James Obialor, aka James Brown, has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him at actress Ekene Umenwa's star-studded wedding.
Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress, the crossdresser received a celebrity's welcome from the MC, who looked excited to see him.
The Princess of Africa rocked a matching pink hair and accessories as he took the shine on the stage at Umenwa's wedding.
Acquired British accent: Hermes replies critics in video, says it took hard work to reinvent himself
James, who attended the wedding with actress Destiny Etiko, exited the stage like a diva, carrying the ruffled end of his long dress elegantly.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to James Brown's video
The crossdresser got people gushing over him in his pink outfit. Read some comments sighted below:
w.a.n.d.e.baby:
"He looks stunning tho, I’m not even gonna lie , that dress is DRESSING."
commysmart_:
"Her dress is stunning though!"
soberdrunk88:
"Like play like play una Don normalise this thing ooo.."
oluwadamiilola_olawole:
"I think the fact that we are accepting rubbish in public is appalling."
g360branding:
"This is the thing about James brown. No one is expecting him to do bum surgery. Just wear dresses occasionally and be a joke and vibe."
maxihealthandglow:
"Commend how he quickly went away to avoid himself been ridiculed."
bubescollectibles28:
"Who else noticed how he smartly slide down from that step. He almost fell if he wasn't smart."
daisyije:
"The entire fit looks stunning. I can't lie."
James Brown tensions social media dressed like a man
Still on James Brown, Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser proved that he had made up his mind to stay as a man despite being popular with his female alter ego.
He shared a postcard of his new rate for those who want to partner with him in business.
James Brown wore a black hoodie atop a white T-shirt and jeans trousers. He looked dashing and stunning in the pictures shared with his fans.
Source: Legit.ng