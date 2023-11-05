Global site navigation

Local editions

“He Looks Stunning Though, Not Gon Lie”: Video As James Brown Attends Actress Ekene Umenwa’s Wedding
Fashion

“He Looks Stunning Though, Not Gon Lie”: Video As James Brown Attends Actress Ekene Umenwa’s Wedding

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown was invited up the stage at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding recently
  • In the viral video online, James looked stunning in a beautiful pink dress as the MC welcomed him to the event and addressed him as 'ma'
  • While some netizens queried why the abnormal has become accepted, others gushed over the crossdresser

PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM

James Obialor, aka James Brown, has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him at actress Ekene Umenwa's star-studded wedding.

Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress, the crossdresser received a celebrity's welcome from the MC, who looked excited to see him.

Crossdresser James Brown
Netizens react as James Brown at actress' wedding Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@ijeomadaisy
Source: Instagram

The Princess of Africa rocked a matching pink hair and accessories as he took the shine on the stage at Umenwa's wedding.

Read also

Acquired British accent: Hermes replies critics in video, says it took hard work to reinvent himself

James, who attended the wedding with actress Destiny Etiko, exited the stage like a diva, carrying the ruffled end of his long dress elegantly.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to James Brown's video

The crossdresser got people gushing over him in his pink outfit. Read some comments sighted below:

w.a.n.d.e.baby:

"He looks stunning tho, I’m not even gonna lie , that dress is DRESSING."

commysmart_:

"Her dress is stunning though!"

soberdrunk88:

"Like play like play una Don normalise this thing ooo.."

oluwadamiilola_olawole:

"I think the fact that we are accepting rubbish in public is appalling."

g360branding:

"This is the thing about James brown. No one is expecting him to do bum surgery. Just wear dresses occasionally and be a joke and vibe."

maxihealthandglow:

"Commend how he quickly went away to avoid himself been ridiculed."

Read also

"He's trying so hard": Small Doctor fights tears on stage as late Mohbad's song plays

bubescollectibles28:

"Who else noticed how he smartly slide down from that step. He almost fell if he wasn't smart."

daisyije:

"The entire fit looks stunning. I can't lie."

James Brown tensions social media dressed like a man

Still on James Brown, Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser proved that he had made up his mind to stay as a man despite being popular with his female alter ego.

He shared a postcard of his new rate for those who want to partner with him in business.

James Brown wore a black hoodie atop a white T-shirt and jeans trousers. He looked dashing and stunning in the pictures shared with his fans.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel