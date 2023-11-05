Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown was invited up the stage at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding recently

In the viral video online, James looked stunning in a beautiful pink dress as the MC welcomed him to the event and addressed him as 'ma'

While some netizens queried why the abnormal has become accepted, others gushed over the crossdresser

James Obialor, aka James Brown, has sparked reactions on social media with a video of him at actress Ekene Umenwa's star-studded wedding.

Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress, the crossdresser received a celebrity's welcome from the MC, who looked excited to see him.

Netizens react as James Brown at actress' wedding Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

The Princess of Africa rocked a matching pink hair and accessories as he took the shine on the stage at Umenwa's wedding.

James, who attended the wedding with actress Destiny Etiko, exited the stage like a diva, carrying the ruffled end of his long dress elegantly.

Netizens react to James Brown's video

The crossdresser got people gushing over him in his pink outfit. Read some comments sighted below:

w.a.n.d.e.baby:

"He looks stunning tho, I’m not even gonna lie , that dress is DRESSING."

commysmart_:

"Her dress is stunning though!"

soberdrunk88:

"Like play like play una Don normalise this thing ooo.."

oluwadamiilola_olawole:

"I think the fact that we are accepting rubbish in public is appalling."

g360branding:

"This is the thing about James brown. No one is expecting him to do bum surgery. Just wear dresses occasionally and be a joke and vibe."

maxihealthandglow:

"Commend how he quickly went away to avoid himself been ridiculed."

bubescollectibles28:

"Who else noticed how he smartly slide down from that step. He almost fell if he wasn't smart."

daisyije:

"The entire fit looks stunning. I can't lie."

James Brown tensions social media dressed like a man

Still on James Brown, Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser proved that he had made up his mind to stay as a man despite being popular with his female alter ego.

He shared a postcard of his new rate for those who want to partner with him in business.

James Brown wore a black hoodie atop a white T-shirt and jeans trousers. He looked dashing and stunning in the pictures shared with his fans.

Source: Legit.ng