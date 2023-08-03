Big Brother Naija star Hermes Chibueze Iyele, popularly known as Hermes, recently escaped an automobile accident

He revealed the sad news on his Instagram account with photographs of his black Mercedes crush in the unfortunate incident

The reality star thanked God for showing up for him once more, although many are yet to know his physical state

Big Brother Naija star Hermes Chibueze Iyele, best known Hermes is filled with immeasurable gratitude as he thanks God for surviving a deadly motor accident yesterday, August 2, 2023.

The reality TV star took to social media to share pictures of his crushed vehicle.

BBNaija Hermes' Mercedes destroyed in ghastly car accident Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

While many have to confirm his present physical state, the social media influencer first thanked his creator for showing up for him.

Taking to his Insta story, he wrote:

"Bless God for life and safety."

See his post below

BBNaija Hermes shares pictures of his destroyed Mercedes Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng