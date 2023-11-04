Almost two months after Mohbad's death, hearts are still breaking, and his close friends/colleagues are finding it hard to move on

In a video sighted online, veteran singer Small Doctor was sighted on stage struggling to maintain composure

The singer reached for a towel to clean his eyes, and his demeanour remained sad as Mohbad's song played in the background

Celebrity friends of Ilerioulwa Aloba, aka Mohbad are still struggling to come to terms with his tragic death.

Popular street hop singer Small Doctor sparked reactions online with how he reacted when Mohbad's song came on.

Netizens react to Small Doctor's video Photo credit: @iammohbad/@jonaswinnie03

Source: Instagram

The singer was performing on stage, and when Mohbad's song came on, his countenance changed into a sober one.

Small Doctor struggled and failed to hold his emotions, and someone from the crowd had to give him a towel to clean his eyes.

He mouthed the late singer's name, Imole, and shook his head sadly. The crowd around the singer kept singing Mohbad's song word for word.

Recall that Mohbad passed away in unclear circumstances, and the cause of his death has not been revealed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Small Doctor's video

The singer's video sparked emptions among netizens. Read some comments below:

xtatalent:

"Even my relatives wey don die, their death no pain me reach Mohbad own."

Kiddo_The_Wrong_Person:

"The moment he said Imole. Keep resting Mohbad."

AFOLAKE:

"He was actually remembering the moments they shared."

Wumi Della:

"He is trying so hard to hold the tears."

jadjad:

"Why you con dey make me cry like this?"

Ayomide:

"Keep resting Mohbad."

Ennie:

"Nothing hurts more than this moment."

Ajoke Ade:

"Why me too dey cry like this?"

Blessing:

"Tears just roll down, the guy's death apin me pass my father own."

Video shows Mohbad with Small Doctor after Naira Marley’s Marlians drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was seen in a video online with a colleague, Small Doctor, and they seemed engrossed in something on the phone.

The video got some people wondering why Small Doctor decided to wear dark sunshades at night.

Fans of Mohbad expressed optimism that he would collaborate with the street hop artiste.

Source: Legit.ng