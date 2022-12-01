Nigerians are positive that luck has shone on Naira Marley's former signee, Mohbad, after leaving the label

Mohbad, who was in the news recently over his messy fight with Naira, was sighted with colleague Small Doctor

While Small Doctor got people laughing for wearing shades at night, others are optimistic about Mohbad

After trending for days over the messy fight he got into with Naira Marley and his boys, fans are hopeful that Mohbad will bounce back.

The singer was seen in a video online with a colleague, Small Doctor, and they seemed engrossed in something on a phone.

Mohbad and Small Doctor were seen together in a video. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Fans are expecting more from Mohbad seeing as he did not hesitate to drop a single where he dissed his former boss, Naira Marley.

The same video got some people wondering why Small Doctor decided to wear dark sunshades at night.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Small Doctor and Mohbad

pikalopaul:

"I still love you mohbad ❤️"

richardpazzi:

"Haha small doctor with sunshade for midnight even light no dey o chai artist life ❤️"

papy_mar_ley:

"Naira Dey deal with this guy in a way we all can’t understand."

barbiesavage52:

"He will go farhe need to get Chubby Marlian record son stress him life too much "

try_god001:

"Small doctor dea press money for am ni o lowkey."

vickiemm_:

"I used to be Lyta fan for years, but Mohbad don carry me go where I no know anytime I see his pic or video all I see is ☮️ & ❤️ omo I go still ball."

Naira Marley reveals Mohbad forgets his lyrics, account details, and others

Afro street music sensation, rapper and boss of the Marlian record label, Naira Marley, was seen in a viral video speaking to Mohbad's father and reporting some of his son's misdemeanours to him.

In the video leaked online, Naira Marley was heard saying he had spoken to Mohbad several times about his addiction to hemp and other things that his addiction might influence.

The label boss also said in the video that his signee sometimes forgets his phone passwords, account details and even song lyrics.

This was after Mohbad had gone online to accuse Naira Marley of directing people to assault him, leaving him hospitalised for days.

Source: Legit.ng