Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko and crossdresser James Brown were seen recently in a fun prank that caught the attention of many online.

The video, posted on Destiny's social media account, showed the moment she linked up with James Brown, and they both couldn't hide the excitement within them.

James Brown pulled Destiny into a loving embrace and lifted her up in a spin, which left the movie star terrified.

Knowing his effeminate traits, the self-proclaimed drama doll hailed the crossdresser for his strength. In her caption, she wrote:

"James strong ooo @wf_jamesbrown.NA MAN U BE."

See the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Destiny Etiko and James Brown

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below

chiza.vivian:

"You no know say na Man."

chinaza_cornellius:

"James please take it easy on my aunt."

donwilly01_:

"The thing Dey hungry the police."

irunclient:

"This guy the enjoy ooo."

natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"James dey use style enjoy things ooo."

mints_chris:

"Wait o. Say na 2day she know say na man he be."

Did Destiny Etiko and James Brown twerk in the bedroom?

Destiny Etiko and James Brown raised eyebrows on social media with a recent video of their meetup.

In the viral clip, the actress was spotted in a cheerful state as both of them complimented each other’s hyper attitude.

The two passionately touted themselves, with Destiny cheering James while he admired Destiny's body and called her sister.

Destiny Etiko links up with James Brown in fun clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to share a video showing when she picked up James Brown from the airport.

Sharing the video, an excited Etiko added a caption that read:

“James Brown is in town for Destiny Etiko’s production It’s gonna be lit You welcome sweetheart ❤️.”

Some netizens, however, advised Destiny to be alert around James.

