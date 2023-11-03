James Brown has posted some lovely pictures he made into a collage as a man and shared with his fans on social media

In the images, he looked quite handsome and charming in his black hoodie and black jean trousers

He offered a prize slash for those who might need his service as a man and uploaded the postcard of his new rate

Controversial crossdresser James Brown Obialor, aka James Brown, has made a portrait collage and shared it with his fans on Instagram.

In the pictures, the crossdresser proved that he had made up his mind to stay as a man despite being popular with his female alter ego. He shared a postcard of his new rate for those who want to partner with him in business.

James Brown dresses as a man, fans drool over his beauty. Photo Credit @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown's picture collage wows fans

James Brown wore a black hoodie atop a white T-shirt and jeans trousers. He looked dashing and stunning in the pictures shared with his fans.

He complimented his look with dark sunglasses, white sneakers and a black bag.

See James Brown post here:

Fans react to James Brown's Post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by James Brown about his postcard. Here are some of their comments below.

@mrfunny1_:

"Person don hold bride price na so bride change to groom."

@iamnasboi's:

"This evening we Dey go ball. Thank you for listening to my advice bestie."

@janemena:

"See e limps."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Problem.

@obaksolo:

"Fine Boy."

@bae.favour.58:

"You look more handsome when you dress up as a man."

@bellokreb:

"Today man fit be woman tomorrow life is full of ups and downs DONT GIVE UP."

@iamgraciousbrown:

"My brother is that you ."

@official_mayormikun:

"Why he con resemble tekno."

@thatjudith22:

"We need more of this version of you abeg."

James Brown plays the Policeman in the movie

According to a previous report by Legit. ng. Destiny Etiko had invited James Brown to her movie location and given him a role as a police officer.

The cross-dresser rocked a black police uniform and wore a bulletproof vest while playing his part in the movie Stanco Republic.

He was frowning in the movie and looked so unhappy as she held onto the vest strapped to his chest.

Source: Legit.ng