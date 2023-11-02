BBNaija All Stars winner IIebaye has claimed that some female reality stars are duplicating her Gen Z-style

In a post on her Instagram, she put up a message sent to her by one of her fans about her youthful dress sense

In the message, she was asked if she had noticed her impact on other reality stars, and they are changing because of her

BBNaija All Stars IIebaye Odiniya has stated that other reality stars like Mercy, Cee C are sampling her Gen Z style. She posted a message one of her supporters sent her about her impact on all other former housemates.

According to the post, It was stated that others are scrambling to keep up with her and have been changing her dress sense just to be as youthful as she is.

BBNaija IIebaye Claims Mercy, Cee C Are Copying Gen Z Dress Sense. Photo Credit @ilebayee/@official_mercyeke/@ceec_official

Source: Instagram

BBNaija IIebaye's fan says others imitate her hairstyle

The note also revealed that others are now trying all the hairstyles done by IIebaye. It was also written in the message that once IIebaye trends for something, other reality stars would try to sample whatever she was trending for on their social media.

IIebaye was praised for keeping her colleagues on their toes and surprising them and her fans with her fashion sense.

See the post here:

Fans react to BBN IIebaye's post

Netizens have reacted to the message sent to IIebaye by a fan, which she put up on her social media. Here are some of the comments below.

@debsylicious:

"But honestly who else notice Ilebaye didn’t really trend as a winner….unlike other winners…mercy,phyna & khosi still trends…2 b honest,even Doyin Dey trend pass her…my observation thou."

@badbitchessbible:

"Let’s gather here and laugh."

@singularity_bl:

"Winner with zero star power. Don't allow your gullible arisers lie to you because you are actually not all that. They have to remind us everyday that you won, that's how irrelevant you are girlll bye."

@sg_adabi:

"Lmao, fans can lead people astray o because what in the world is this clownery?! For her to post this.. she actually believes it to be true."

@kanutonia3010:

"And she believe am… imagine person copying Baye."

@truthssp:

"olebaye has no originality and loves her life copying others and trying to take credit for it."

@cheruby_05:

"For the fact that she posted this, mean say she believe am."

@mouogueu:

"Anything she says never make sense or are you trying so hard to trend too ?? Saying rubbish as always."

@yIkes.yv:

"they'd say anything to make her happy o and feel superior lol . so saddd."

@adadi_nma2:

"On top eye glass way belong to soma delusional phools."

Source: Legit.ng