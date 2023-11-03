Famous, controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was in the news again as clips of her with an unknown man went viral

The actress has further given the suspicion credence with some comments she recently shared on her social media page

Tonto Dikeh, in a post, noted that she still believes in love and being faithful to one person

Ace Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh trended online after clips and photos of her with an unknown man getting quite cuddly emerged on the internet.

Photos of the outspoken Nollywood star and her new man rocking matching pyjamas while getting cuddly in each other's arms have got people talking.

Some snaps of Tonto Dikeh and her alleged new man recently leaked on social media. Photo credit: @wisdomblogg/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh speaks about fighting for love

Fans are yet to confirm from the Nollywood superstar if she truly has found love again.

However, some comments she shared on her Instagram page about still having faith in love and her willingness to fight for it have heightened suspicions.

The reason for the heightened suspicions is that this is the first time in a while Tonto would drop such comments on her IG page.

Read Tonto Dikeh's comment about love below:

"I still believe in loving and being faithful to one person, and I refuse to let this generation take that from me."

Recall that Tonto has had two very public relationships that crashed, one with her son's father, Olakunle Churchill and another with Prince Kpokpogri.

See the photos of Tonto Dikeh and an unknown man making the rounds posted by Wisdomblogg:

See Tonto Dikeh's post talking about love:

Reactions trail the leaked photos

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng in response to the leaked images:

@jessie_dovey:

"Wait is this for real?. Cux this guy na agaygay oo."

@_otx3_nkor:

"Na so this love something easy to do wow."

@baba_k_80:

"King becomes Queeen again …. Werey."

@isabellaahunna:

"Its not possible, that's tevriss, i think they are just really close friends. Nooo."

@mikaylarssmallchopsbackup:

"Way she for just hide do her thing jeje ok oh wish her all the best."

@dicksonjayedoh:

"Congratulations to @kingtonto , you deserve the best and happiness."

@iam_kingjosh007:

"When we're faithful to our partner , we create a safe space for our partner to be vulnerable. We build a foundation of trust that allows love to flourish. Honestly, I refuse to settle for anything less either."

@victoriadominic:

"I will still give the purest and genuine love."

@mistytouchofbeauty:

"I stand on this and no condition will make me bend to cheating. I had my fair share of shege but I know very soon the one that’s truly deserve my loyalty will come for me."

@ogaslove:

"This is the table I'm sitting on, I'm not staying with any unfaithful man because society thinks it is okay."

Source: Legit.ng