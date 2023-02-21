Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has clapped back at her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill after his lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to her

According to the content of the letter, Tonto Dikeh was accused of defaming Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer

Not ready to let it slide, Tonto, who refused to apologise, lashed out at the couple, who she described as “two little church rats”

The drama between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill may not end soon.

The two have repeatedly been involved in heated exchanges on social media as their son King Andre marked his 7th birthday.

Tonto Dikeh refuses to apologise to Olakunle Churchill. Credit: @tontolet @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Tonto lashed out at Churchill after the businessman’s lawyers issued the actress a cease-and-desist letter for defaming his character and that of his wife, Rosy Meurer.

Tonto, who refused to be silenced, lashed out at the couple and their lawyers as she insisted he was a “deadbeat and woman beater.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mother of one refused to apologise as she described Churchill and Rosy as Church rats.

She wrote:

“Expect my next Post in 24hours… I should apologize to you two little church rats? I have suffered.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh claps back at hubby

See some of the reactions below:

iam_mercie:

"Gbas Gbos."

sylvia_nn_lala:

"This is the courage and the braveness I want in this 2023."

elia_beautyy_flo_wer:

"But is it true there was No wedding?"

sosospicee:

"If only they'll listen. Some women are just too desperate to notice any negative trait of the Man, eventually end up getting married and leave to regret. Meanwhile the handwriting is bold."

mikas0406:

"I said it …. They have add pepper."

beckyu_kk:

"I took love this babe boldness."

Tonto Dikeh shares how ex-husband tricked her into marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Tonto Dikeh was pushed to go into detail about all that occurred between her and her ex-husband so that people would stop judging her and try to walk in her shoes.

Tonto revealed in an interview how Churchill duped her into marrying him.

"These are documents in which I requested that this man repay me the money I spent on marrying him...My friend’s boyfriend paid for the room we slept in on our wedding night. Another man paid for the room we made love in on our wedding night …These are all the documents to show that Olakunle Churchill was married with a woman’s money."

Source: Legit.ng