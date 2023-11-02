Reality show star Tboss has set social media buzzing over some throwback pictures she posted on her page

In the photo collage, which had more than ten pictures, she shared some of the pictures she took as a baby

Tboss compared her younger self to her daughter's and stated that she is always emotional about uploading such images

Former Big Brother Naija star Tokunbo Idowu, aka Tboss, has shared some of her adorable throwback pictures alongside pictures of her daughter Starr, where she expressed surprise at their resemblance.

In the caption of the post, the mother of one stated that God is the reason they looked alike. She added that people had told her time without number that she birthed herself.

Tboss shares adorable throwback photos of herself and daughter. Photo Credit @officialtboss

Source: Instagram

Tboss and her daughter pose alike

In some pictures, Starr, Tboss' daughter, replicated some of the postures her mother had as a child. In one of the pictures, she pointed to an imaginary object in front of her, just like her mother did when she snapped while standing amid water.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another image, Starr was gazing at the person in front of her just as Tboss looked at the cameraman taking her photos.

See Tboss's throw back pictures here:

Fans react to Tboss's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Tboss about her daughter and herself. Here are some of the comments below.

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Indeed you birthed yourself ."

@iambisola:

"My Pikin and Grand pikin are so beautiful. I have done a good Job ."

@callme_frodd:

"Will you still argue with me ?

@ubifranklinofficial:

"You copied her ."

@nabila.fash:

"Starr is you, and you are Starr."

@sisi_yemmie:

"I am sooooo confused."

@05nmoka:

"Was it u or ur mom carryin a baby in one of the pics , if dat was ur mom den y’all Cloned urselves ."

@hiromi_ghi:

"Jeez. I couldn't tell the difference b/w you and Starr. God is truly the greatest ."

@sagbamaoweiebiegeni:

"Jesus but how come ???? You are exactly like your mom and your baby is exactly like you so lovely wow so beautiful."

@hiromi_ghi:

"Jeez. I couldn't tell the difference b/w you and Starr. God is truly the greatest."

Tboss poses with their daughter in sweet photos for her birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Tboss shared some pictures with her daughter as she marked her birthday.

The actress turned 38 in 2022 and went for a photo shoot with her daughter. She posted some of the lovely shots on social media.

In one of the picture, she wore a black body suit and tie Ankara headgear. She also dressed her daughter in the same black bodysuit with Ankara headgear.

Source: Legit.ng