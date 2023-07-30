Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has sent a public service announcement to the men in her DMs

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star announced that she brings absolutely nothing to the table

Tonto’s statement to her admirers sending her private messages raised interesting comments from some netizens

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is now in the news after telling her admirers she brings nothing to the table.

It all started when the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself strutting around in a lovely green outfit.

Tonto took to the caption of the post to share a public service announcement to her admirers who had been sending her private messages.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh tells men she brings nothing to the table. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The mother of one made it known that she brings nothing to the table and she would even sell off their table. She wrote:

“TO ALL THE BOYS IN MY DM. I bring absolutely nothing to the table, I WILL SELL YOUR TABLE..”

See her post below:

Netizens react as Tonto Dikeh tells her admirers she brings nothing to the table

Tonto Dikeh’s PSA to her admirers was met with mixed reactions from some netizens. Read some of their comments below:

taslyhealthytreats:

“Let the pooooor breath ooo...this is choking.”

mmesoing:

“And use the money to buy suga .”

lifeessentials2021:

“The caption .”

schatzunique:

“Dem boys the king has spoken.”

19kings:

“Please take all I have in my table.”

ogehdennis:

“I love the caption.”

Gbemiliciouss:

“Table otilo izz gone Shey una dey hear ”

Iyanya excitedly warns Yvonne Nelson to get ready for Tonto Dikeh's wrath

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyanya warned Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson to be on the lookout for Tonto Dikeh's wrath after she revealed he cheated on her in her recently released tell-all book.

Yvonne shared how she found out Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto years ago, and the singer left a long trail of different reactions to the allegations.

On his official Twitter page, Iyanya seemed more excited than concerned about his name, and he warned his ex-girlfriend publicly.

Source: Legit.ng