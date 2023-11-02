Former pageant contestant Beauty Tukura has taken a break from social media activities by deleting her account on the networking apps

She made a confusing post on her Snapchat story, rambling about relationship and how people can disappoint

She later deleted it and got rid of all her social media accounts, to the amazement of her followers

Former Miss Nigeria and BBNaija alumnus Beauty Tukura has kept her fans worried over her actions on social media. She has deactivated her accounts on different networking apps without giving reasons for doing so.

She had made a post on relationships earlier on her Snapchat page and deleted it before removing most of her social media accounts. Tukura hasn't given a genuine reason for her actions, and fans are worried about her state of mind.

Beauty Tukura Shuts Down Social Media. Photo Credit @beautytukara

Source: Instagram

Beauty Tukura says people can not be honest in relationships

The reality show star made it known in her mysterious message that some people cannot be honest in relationships. Beauty added that the first thing that comes to the mind of certain persons is to lie in situations where they are supposed to tell the truth.

See her post here:

Fans react to Beauty Tukura's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the reality show star. Here are some of the comments below.

@luvmaldives:

"When she was dating someone's husband, she didn't think of cheating until it hit home."

@__niffy.tomori:

"So na only man relationship she fit dey talk about?? Olopolo lilo lopoju ninu yin."

@kweenn_xo':

"Fine girls suffers the most when it comes to relationships be it with man or your fellow girl.."

@omaset_02:

"she dated ur husband or pls bring out ur prove, black enemy."

@actual_baddie_burner:

"Taught you and sheggz said let you teach them how to love ,what’s the problem now baby."

@bekeebaby419:

"E touch you too baby?So sorry. Na so dem do me."

@jacqmiracle:

"Relationship dont have to be opposite gender as many assume. It could be her girlfriend or mutual friend. You will come back stronger baby, God has your back!"

@tantohcar:

"She is fine, I saw a post of her on set with Timini."

@dorathy_nwafor:

"Fine girls dey always chop breakfast.why ?"

@amanda05_love27:

"She is on set filming."

Beauty Tukura breaks down months after disqualification

According to a previous report by Legit .ng. Beauty Tukura had broken down in tears months after she was sent packing from the BBNaija show in 2022.

During her own reality TV show, she was teary as she recounted her experience while she was in Big Brother's house.

The trending photo of her weeping stirred reactions online, as many claimed that she was not being sincere with her emotions.

Source: Legit.ng