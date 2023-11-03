Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie has got netizens talking after a clip of how she handled an affectionate gesture from a man went viral

In the trending video that got netizens talking, Alozie was seen dumping a bouquet of roses given to her in the trash

The Falcons star in her viral clip then added a caption that many felt was condescending and denigrating

American-born Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie trends after a clip she posted on her Snapchat went viral.

The Nigerian full-back's reaction to an affectionate gesture shown to her by a man at an airport has upset many netizens.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie trends as a clip of her dumping a bouquet in the trash went viral. Photo credit: @alozieee

Source: Instagram

Insensitive and arrogant

The Super Falcons star, in a viral clip, was seen dumping a bouquet of roses given to her by a man in the trash.

Alozie is a favourite of many lovers of Nigeria women's football. However, her recent actions have stirred anger online from both her male and female supporters.

Michelle plies her trade professionally with Houston Dash was slammed by many, noting that her actions were insensitive and arrogant.

One fan noted to Alozie that she doesn't need to be condescending since the man who gave her the roses wasn't disrespectful.

This video is coming barely 24 hours after it was rumoured that Michelle was in a relationship with Big Brother Naija star Neo Akpofure.

See Michelle Alozie's video that stirred reactions online:

Fans react to Michelle Alozie's video

Here are some of the comments gathered from the viral clip by Legit.ng:

@atandaakeem:

"That's insensitive and arrogant from her."

@it_a_bayu:

"What is going on here? Shey the flower no ripe ni?"

@legendary_e.e:

"This one being doing too much since she came out and noticed how she trended during women’s World Cup. You guys actually overhyped her Sha."

@diamond_davido:

"Stop giving your energy to those who won't appreciate it."

@christyezissi:

"Imagine the person seeing this online ….their effort ,time ,money being trashed ….wrong."

@meldy_official:

"Someone said “flower without money is like Ugwu leaf."

@fisayoful:

"There are better and even "badder" way to turn down someone sha. It's not until you bring video like this to the gram... Boys should actually know where to invest their energy abeg."

@annie.umoh:

"She didn't have to collect them flowers of she knew she was going to publicly trash it."

@_blaze0x1:

"Y’all boys really out here giving energies to those that won’t appreciate. smh."

@bukas_tony:

"Rude!!! Why take it if u don’t want it? Why record and post if you are going to trash it!!! Mumu act."

@nikki.baddie1:

"It is the wicked smile for me. That's wicked and rude."

Source: Legit.ng