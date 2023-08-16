Popular Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has sparked reactions on social media with the inclusion of small-sized actress Aunty Ramota in his Anikulapo series

In a post on his page, the actor shared photos of the actress in a costume and asked netizens to guess who she was

While some netizens expressed joy at seeing Aunty Ramota in the Netflix series, others asked how she did on set

Aunty Ramota is about to make her Netflix debut in Kunle Afolayan's Anikulapo series, and netizens are happy about it.

The renowned filmmaker shared updates about the project on his Instagram page and shared photos of the small-sized actress on set.

Netizens react as Kunle Afolayan features Aunty Ramota Photo credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota was seen with the lead actress of the series Bimbo Ademoye as they prepared to film a scene.

Despite the costume on the actress, netizens were able to guess that she was the one and they shared reactions in the comment section.

Afolayan captioned the post:

"Guess who this is?? Anikulapo-Rise of the spectre is coming. #anikulapotheseries #anikulaporiseofthespectre"

See the post below:

How did netizens react to Kunle Afolayan's post?

A lot of people are excited for what they see as Aunty Ramota's big break. Netizens however did not fail to ask how everyone on set had been coping with her.

Read comments gathered by Legit.ng below:

pheyisharah:

"Dem don use aunty Ramo do bush baby o."

ibeautyhairs_and_wigtools_:

"How did you cope with this woman on set? She’s a bag of trouble."

sotayogaga:

"Wahalur.. idamu ikorodu "

zeedxl:

"Aunty Ramota in Anikulapo! Epic!❤️"

officialruky_:

"Na the script wey fit Aunty Ramona be this "

jboybreezzy:

"Lovely I love the inclusiveness and I’m sure Egbon kunle will further explore and expand Aunty ramota’s potential! Welldone legendary uncle kunle❤️"

only_1_bim:

"Before they shoot one scene finish with aunty ramotathem go explain tire"

enchantincakes:

"I bet you were able to contain her "energy". Wahala promax "

hoyeen_abefe:

"Before Aunty Ramota go accept this role una go explain explain "

kosemani_a:

"Aunty Ramota on Netflix wow "

Who are the new faces in Anikulapo series?

Nollywood leading director Kunle Afolayan hinted at the release of the Anikulapo series at a time when Yoruba movies like Jagun Jagun and Orisa were making waves in and outside the country.

The new series will feature returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, UzeeUsman, Layi Wasabi, Sisi Quadri, among others.

However, fans were quick to point out skit maker Layi Wasabi and actor Sisi Quadri, as many anticipate drama.

