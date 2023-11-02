Hayan, a close friend of Mohbad's, has gone viral after posting a sweet video of the late singer's child, Liam

Despite the ongoing debate about the child’s paternity, netizens were elated to see him in a healthy and hearty state

The video captured the deceased son sitting comfortably on the couch while trying some endearing baby bodily movements

In the wake of questions regarding Liam's paternity, Mohbad's close friend Hayan has caused quite a stir by posting an extremely rare and endearing video of the late singer's baby.

It's important to note that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, has been accused of infidelity on many occasions since the tragic death of the singer.

A friend of the late singer released a heartwarming video of the musician's son, Liam, as opinions were divided over the ongoing coroner investigation.

Many people have commented on the video on how adorable the youngster is, despite the controversies around his mother since the death of his father.

Netizens react to the video of Mohbad’s son playing on the couch

bolanle05_:

"Liam you will live long amen."

edo__blood1:

"Na this pikin una say no resemble Imole? Chai. Every single one if them will crvmble o. Our small Imolenization presido❤️. Keep growing in the light of the Lord. We love you. G0d bless you and the mother that birth you."

chef__olaa:

"The boy is so handsome ❤️❤️ LIAM LIGHT. MAY YOUR MUM REAP THE FRUITS OF HER LABOR INSHALLAH. SHE WILL NOT DIE YOUNG AND YOU TOO AND HAYAN INSHALLAH."

semiat_asabi:

"May God guide and protect you always Liam. You’ll grow old to fulfill your purpose in life."

shirex_01:

"I repeat again verydarkman Dey craze."

teadammy_queen:

"This boy is so a happy soul ..I haven't seen a video of him crying .He so much took after his father .I love you baby boy."

akandeomolewa:

"You will live long my love love."

teemerh_hassan8:

This eyes nah mohbad eyes i dey see, iswear."

Mohbad's dad seeks justice

Meanwhile, Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, joined the train of people demanding justice for his tragic death.

During an interview, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

The dad said he had reprimanded his son for being bad to people who loved him, but the late 27-year-old insisted Naira Marley and his gang were evil. But he did not believe his son.

