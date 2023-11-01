Nollywood actor Nosa Rex's recent action has raised an unpleasant reaction from his wife, Deborah

The movie star had posted a music video where he was seen frolicking with some endowed ladies

Nosa's wife quickly took to the comment section of the video to express her feelings, and the actor had to explain himself to her

Famous Nollywood actor Nosa Rex took an action that displeased his wife, Deborah, and she reacted on social media.

It all started when the movie star shared a video of himself being surrounded by some endowed ladies in a music video.

Nosa Rex's wife speaks on his cosy video with other ladies.

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Nosa Rex joined music star Goya Menor's Don Dada rap challenge, and many ladies were seen rubbing their hands on him and dancing in his face.

The movie star did not seem to mind the ladies' actions as he continued to freestyle to the beat. However, Nosa's wife was not too pleased with it.

See the video below:

Taking to the comment section, Deborah expressed her displeasure. She simply dropped a hissing reaction:

“Mtcheeeeeew.”

Nosa Rex explains himself to his wife

Shortly after Deborah dropped her comment, her husband quickly replied to her while trying to clarify things. According to the actor, his wife was still the number one champion.

He wrote:

“Mummmyyyyyyyy my hands Dey up ooooo. Number 1 d champion. Nobody badder o.”

Fans react to exchange between Nosa Rex and wife

Read what some social media users had to say about the husband and wife's exchange below:

chinonsocharity:

“@nma_kocha you're strong ma, the Lord is your strength.”

mariatou.sonko:

“@nma_kocha ur hubby don change career sharp sharp.”

Eddyson31_:

“@nma_kocha mama no vex na.”

Cliffordgarnercd:

“@nma_kocha madam Rex plz just look n pass u dey very strong sha.”

chancemix_1:

“@nma_kocha mama abeg make our brother enjoy small u sef no say baba get vibes.”

Nosa Rex shows off new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nosa Baba Rex became a landlord, and he was thankful for the ground-breaking achievement.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a photo of the new mansion with his numerous followers as he announced the amazing thing God did in his life.

It was a double celebration for the actor on August 22, as he had earlier announced that he was celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Deborah.

