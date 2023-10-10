Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, revealed in an interview with BBC Yoruba that he was deceived by how Naira Marley received him

He disclosed that the Marlians' boss treated his late son well, and he doubted everything Mohbad told him

Aloba added that he had no idea he was being recorded when he went to beg Naira Marley on his son's behalf

Late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, also has his dad, Joseph Aloba, on the train of people demanding justice for his tragic death.

During an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Mohbad's dad talks about Naira Marley Photo credit: @iammohbad/@bbcnewsyoruba

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that after the drama about Mohbad drinking water, he decided to visit Naira Marley, and when he arrived, his late son was eating.

He revealed he was shocked to see that Naira Marley decided to eat from the same plate as his son, and he was touched, which pushed him to believe the Marlians' boss loved Mohbad.

Mohbad's dad said he proceeded to reprimand his son for being bad to people who loved him, but the late 27-year-old insisted Naira Marley and his gang were evil.

Despite claims by his son, Mohbad's dad refused to believe him and still went ahead to beg Naira Marley, not knowing he was being recorded.

He added that he had never seen Sam Larry and only heard about him the first time he beat up Mohbad.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Mohbad's dad

The statement from Mohbad's dad stirred mixed reactions. Read the comments below:

bukyjaiyesimi:

"Naira Marley needed Mohbad’s Dad to doubt Mohbad’s negative stories concerning him(Naira) Reason he went to eat from his (Mohbad’s) food whilst Mohbad’s Dad was present! Very manipulative!"

leonzora.naturals:

"No parent deserves to bury their child and be dragged through the horrors of doing all these. No matter their sins or shortcomings. May we not bury our children."

oritse_kesimi:

"Wen moh said Naira is evil he actually knows wat his saying but naira show him fake love in the presence of his dad "

apeeke25:

"Mohbad didn’t take his own life serious too, he shut so many people that could speak up for him up and left in silence how I wish he let his parent scream out maybe something would have been done."

baiye.christy:

"And the wife was in that same house and she did not say anything."

iam_pelumiemmaunel:

"Naira played the manipulative game so well."

eghe_tricia:

"He's beginning to speak up. Condolences sir. Your son will get Justice. God hill avenge."

Police reveal cause of Mohbad's death

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian police finally unravelled the cause of Mohbad's death.

In a press briefing on Friday, October 10, the commissioner of police in Lagos state said the injection administered on Mohbad by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated him on Tuesday, September 12, led to his death.

According to him, the auxiliary nurse was contacted by one Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, who was a friend of Mohbad's, on September 11, and she gave him three injections on September 12, which eventually resulted in his death.

Source: Legit.ng