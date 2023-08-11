Michelle Alozie and Assisat Oshoala show off their amazing dance skills in a viral TikTok video

The two Nigerian football stars were seen enjoying themselves as they followed a catchy dance routine to a popular song

In a hilarious and adorable TikTok video that has gone viral, Michelle Alozie and Assisat Oshoala demonstrate their incredible dance skills and their friendship.

The two Nigerian football stars, who play for the national team were having a dance as they followed a catchy dance routine to a popular song.

The girls have some fun as they danced enthusiastically. Photo credit: @michelle.alozie

Source: TikTok

The duo have a close bond and often shared their fun dance moments with their fans on social media.

Michelle Alozie and Assisat Oshoala dance

The video showed them smiling and laughing as they execute the moves with precision and flair.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the ladies for their impressive moves.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@tashere reacted:

"Why una come hide Payne for back."

@RnA Gallery said:

"So many of them are my crush."

@Sean said:

"The penalty u missed."

@tOluwanii commented:

"Osohala no dey do all this one. Nahh you lucky your beautiful."

@DSE034 also commented:

"My favorite. My daughter namesake."

@joshuaofulue0:

"Much love from here. Which club do you play mama."

@Austech consultant:

"Much love e. Are this girls your sister?"

@user9361090627305:

"She is obviously my celebrity crush. Sabi girls"

@Joseph Ansah:

"Pease My friend I admire you."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle Alozie, the talented defender of the Nigerian women’s national team, has delighted her fans with a fun dance with a teammate.

The TikTok video, which has received thousands of views and likes, featured Alozie and her teammate engaging in a friendly dance-off, showcasing their creativity and humor with quirky moves.

Alozie, born and raised in California to Nigerian parents from Imo State, is not only a skilled athlete but also a fun-loving person who knows how to enjoy life.

Source: Legit.ng