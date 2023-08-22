Nigerian world cup star and Super Falcons footballer Michelle Alozie trends online as photos of her linking up with renowned Afrobeat artist Davido trends

Alozie was one of the stars of the Super Falcons team at the just completed Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand

Fans were quick to storm Alozie's timeline after she shared a photo of herself and Afrobeat star, Davido

Nigerians seem to have finally found that one female footballer that they are ready to use all they have to protect by all means as Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie trends online.

A photo posted online by the Nigerian female international footballer of her and Afrobeat music star, Davido, has sparked a major rancour on social leading to several hilarious comments.

Photos of Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie meeting Davido trends. Photo credit: @aloziee/@davido

Alozie was one of the breakout stars of the Falcons team from the just completed Women's World Cup. She plies her trade in the United States of America for Houston Dash.

The photos of the female footballer and music superstar Davido while holding Alozie's jersey has stirred several connotations online as some chide the singer not to try anything funny with her.

See the trending photos of Alozie and Davido that's got people talking online:

See some of the hilarious comments the pic stirred

@Lekebiz324:

"Alozie, I abeg o. Olympic dey next year o. I no won hear say u are “unavailable”."

@anumba_chigozie:

"I reject any spirit of Baby Mama on you sweetheart, it's not your portion."

@Unkul_Obi:

"Wow. This is nice. When stars align we see nice things such as this."

@TheVawulence:

"When’re you coming home? I’m in the kitchen turning semo for you."

@EEshemokha:

"My G O A Ts in one picture. GOLDEN ."

@bettyjunes_:

"I'm sorry please. But i have saved this picture. Thanks."

@bigwizarrdd:

"I’ll be back in 9 months time ."

@GreatMichael1:

"Naija to the world, but this Davido sef."

@bernardbassey7:

"She's actually shorter than I thought, nice legs though."

