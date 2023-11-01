Nigerian actress Rita Edochie buzzed the internet lately with a video that captured her gifting her junior colleague Emeka Enyiocha a new car

The old-time actor was shocked to see the kind gesture from Rita and was forced to confirm if she was serious about it

Fans and netizens of the actress were surprised to see the twist that played out towards the end of the viral clip

Ace Nigerian actress Rita Edochie was seen in a new video online giving her junior colleague Emeka Enyiocha a brand-new automobile.

The Nollywood veteran posted a video on Instagram showing her giving a brand new automobile to her old-time actor, whom she referred to as her "boyfriend."

Rita Edochie surprises many with a new car for Emeka Enyiocha Credit: @ritaedochie, @emekaenyiocha

Emeka Enyiocha was taken aback by the generous gift and puzzled over Rita's motives.

But the actress calmed him, saying she loves him very much and that the Holy Spirit told her in a dream to give him the automobile.

Emeka insisted that she send him a text message to officially seal the deal on the present, which she complied. From the written word:

"Emeka, I saw you in my dream and I was instructed by the Holy Spirit to dash you this car and I've given you this car.

"No matter what, this car belongs to you. Even if I come to take this car back, this text will show that you have got the car."

Towards the end of the video, the actress, however, retrieved her keys and admitted that the whole thing had been a prank.

See the video

Netizens react to the video of Rita Edochie

Netizens react to the video of Rita Edochie

flourishin_beau:

"This guy was a great actor when we are small where has he been ooo God bless you ma."

michael_hoodson:

"What about her husband and children are they not seeing all thses."

ujunwa_001:

"This woman no send anybody papa I love her."

ruthisha_mandy:

"Na shuga mummy abi Waitn."

chezzy_mimi:

"Chaii mama you’re too funny for my liking in fact iri too much."

realandyike:

"The car de sound ! Correct @emekaenyiocha later you go and do the needful cos na real love be this."

komic.seajay:

"We the poor man kids go think say na her boyfriend true true."

kennedyexcel's profile:

"Judy you go hear am Rita don sign another gangster wey go fight you ."

