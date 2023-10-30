Church members rained Naira notes on their pastor's wife as she marked her birthday anniversary

The event appeared to have happened in the church, and the members took turns to shower monetary gifts on the woman

The video, which was shared on Instagram by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, received many reactions from netizens

Church members honoured their pastor's wife during her birth celebration as they showered her with Naira notes.

This happened in a video shared by a popular cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin who also honoured his wife.

The man of God celebrated his wife in a special way. Photo credit: Instagram/@prophetjeremiahomoto.

In the video, the pastor's wife was seen holding bundles of cash apparently given to her by her husband.

She was kneeling in appreciation and happiness and soon dropped the cash on a small stool on the stage.

Church members honour their pastor's wife

Sweet music played in the background as other members joined the man of God and his wife on stage.

As they sang and danced, many church members who came on stage pulled out cash and showered on the woman.

A lot of money flew around the stage, and the floor was filled with cash.

Some members of the public wished the woman a happy birthday, but others frowned at the display of money in church.

However, some said that Prophet Fufeyin values his wife and that he showed it during the event. The video is on the page of Prophet Fufeyin but was later reposted by @gossipmillnaija where it got multiple reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as church members celebrate their pastor's wife

@poshest_hope said:

"E be like say na pastor I go marry las las."

@soulbeat__ said:

"Y’all commenting rubbish that’s not a church service it’s her birthday party celebration."

@derosa_hair said:

"I use to think that the alter is a sacred place and needs to be revered. I trust the Catholic Church because you no go fit cross that spot for kneeling down sha."

@owasiangelule said:

"When a husband values his wife, that is how he celebrates her."

