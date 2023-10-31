Actress Descushiel, who was recently in the eye of the storm over her unique way of singing the national anthem, drops a new clip

Deschushiel, in the new video, apologised for how she sang the national anthem and noted that she meant no disrespect

The Imo state-born singer, in her apology video, took sole responsibility for the singing saga scandal, absolving the Nigerian police of any wrongdoing

Nigerian actress and singer Mercy Isoyip, popularly known as Descushiel, has apologised for the recent national anthem debacle in Imo State.

Descushiel was an invited performer at the Conference & Retreat for Senior Police officers in Imo State, where she sang the Nigerian national anthem "poorly."

The actress was turned into a subject of ridicule on social media as a clip of her struggling to sing the Nigerian National anthem went viral.

"I meant to disrespect" - Mercy begs

Descushiel has, however, now come out to apologise for the wrong representation of the Nigerian national anthem.

She noted in her apology video that she meant no harm as she took responsibility for her behaviour.

The actress also noted that such an occurrence would never happen again, as she promised to be more careful next time.

Listen to Descushiel's apology below:

See how netizens reacted to Descushiel's apology

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng that trailed Descushiel's apology:

@j_j_c1:

"Something way you for just shut up coz we no even know say na you."

@sauceb.o.b:

"Dem no Dey vex for fine girl Your right, the national anthem should be blamed."

@eventsbybella1:

"Why didn’t learn the song properly before going to sing it in public???? Were you called randomly or you were given prior knowledge?"

@ikogbonna:

"Everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes we forget the simplest things when all attention is on us . It was nothing but a mistake and doesn’t change the fact that you are still the smart charming mercy."

@m_sheila:

"There is no excuse for this oh! U are an actress, if you are paid to act a role, don’t you go practice your role and learn the script? You were paid and flown to owerri to sing the National anthem at the senior officers conference, what stopped you from learning the words?"

@fendikuti:

"If not for nepotism, why will a civilian be wearing the NPF uniform in the first place, and still went ahead to recite rubbish, as simple as national anthem, all because you know someone that knows someone, Nigeria is finished."

@gab_oke:

"You knew you will recite it. Why didn’t you prepare."

@mizta_ip:

"Fine girl with empty brain."

@talledavidson:

"It's a courageous thing she did to have tendered a public apology. I believe she will do better with subsequent engagements."

Video of Descushiel missing the words of the national anthem trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting the video of Descushiel misquoting the Nigerian national anthem at an event in Imo in the presence of the state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

At first, it was thought that the woman in the video was a Nigerian police officer, but it was later revealed that she was an actress.

The video of the actress missing and muddling the lyrics of the national was turned into a social media sensation.

