Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is now in the news over his new photo that was posted online

On his Instagram story, the DMW boss shared a snap of himself shirtless as he put his big belly on display

Recall that Davido started his fitness journey many months ago and shared progress reports online

Popular Nigerian singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, appears to have abandoned things of the gym going by his new photo.

Just recently, the Unavailable crooner took to his Instagram page via his stories to share a shirtless photo of himself.

Photo of Davido's potbelly trends. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the snap, the DMW boss was seen with his arms folded around his chest and he had a big smile on his face as he showed off his protruding belly.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react to Davido’s shirtless photo

Davido’s shirtless photo soon spread on social media and it caught the attention of some Nigerians. Many of them gushed over the singer’s dentition while others praised him.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialolami0_:

“The teeth only buy that studio rat call samklef.”

M__teri:

“Where david one tattoo this twins now ? Body don full.”

big_dera042:

“Poor man pikin go think say na close up advertisements.”

favorofgod001728:

“Biggest in the game…keep making us proud.”

joe_escobar:

“Money man.”

olamide_dollar_01:

“Baddest ❤️.”

Goalgtter:

“Timelesss…..⏳.”

S_mighty_cleancut:

“Our king.”

How Davido reacted as he experienced turbulence on private jet

Singer Davido caught the attention of many netizens over the way he reacted while experiencing turbulence.

The music star’s cousin, Adenike Adeleke aka @nikos_babiiu on TikTok, took to her page to share a video of his reaction.

In the clip, Davido was on a private jet with his cousin, his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, and other members of his DMW crew when the turbulence hit.

The music star was seen holding on to his chair in fear and also clenching his teeth while hoping for the turbulence to pass. The video also showed his cousin, Nike, finding the whole situation amusing and laughing out loud at the singer.

Source: Legit.ng