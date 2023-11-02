A 14-year-old girl has been arrested for the murder of her former boss and a lecturer at Federal University Minna

The deceased, identified as Dr Funmilayo Adefelalu, was stabbed seven times by the teenager who used to work as a maid in her house

The Niger State police command has taken her and two other accomplices into custody as they await prosecution

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro

Minna, Niger State - The Niger State police command has announced the arrest of a 14-year-old girl for the alleged murder of Dr Funmilayo Adefelalu, a lecturer at the Federal University Minna.

As reported by BBC Pidgin, the tragic incident transpired on Saturday, October 28.

The 14-year-old will be prosecuted in the high court and will be sentenced when she turns 18. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the alleged murderer worked for the deceased as a maid for three weeks before a split occurred.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The police revealed that Dr Funmilayo was inside her house when the teenage girl entered and attacked her with a stool and a knife she used to stab her former boss seven times.

The police said:

"When we got to the scene of the crime, we met the lifeless body of Dr Funmilayo and two knives with blood stains.

"We carried the body to IBB Hospital in Minna where the doctors confam that she had died."

The spokesperson of the police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, revealed that the alleged murderer was apprehended after probing neighbours and friends of the deceased.

He said:

"Two of her classmates who were accomplice of the crime are on the run and all efforts to apprehend them is ongoing."

FUT Minna reacts to demise of lecturer

Meanwhile, the management of FUT Minna has reacted to the demise of Dr Funmilayo, an associate professor at the Department of Biochemistry.

A statement by Mrs Lydia Legbo, head of public relations and publicity of FUT Minna, revealed that the deceased joined the institution in 2005.

The deceased hails from Shaki town in Oyo State.

The legal implication

Meanwhile, the legal implication of the offence of the teenage girl was explained by Wada Wada, a lawyer and an aide to Nigeria's President for Attorney General office.

Wada revealed that the teenage girl would be tried in court like an adult, and it would be at the high court.

He said:

"So, the thing there is that the trial will happen at the high court despite her age but sentencing will be delivered when she turns 18."

Tragedy as woman dies during intimacy with boyfriend in Kwara hotel

In another report, a woman has lost her life while making out with her boyfriend at a guest house in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The boyfriend was said to have taken some enhancement to impress the deceased, who got tired and passed out.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by the hotel workers, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

Source: Legit.ng