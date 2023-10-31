Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has now exposed one of his trolls, Austin Chidozie Charles, on social media

The young man had blasted the socialite in his comment section for posting an admirer on his page

Bobrisky reacted by exposing Chiodozie’s chat with him in the DM where he called him baby and other nice words

It all started when the socialite, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, showed off a lover on his page and, another man, Chidozie, took to his comment section to blast him.

Chidozie had slammed Bob and called him an attention seeker for flaunting his ‘fellow man’ online.

Fans react as Bobrisky leaks chat with man who trolled him online but secretly admires him in DM. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Shortly after that, Bobrisky took to his page to share another post exposing Chidozie as one of the men expressing their admiration for him in the DM.

In the leaked chat, Chidozie referred to Bobrisky as ‘baby’. He also told the crossdresser to call him and asked for them to meet up while continuing to admire the socialite’s beauty.

See screenshots of the leaked DM below:

Chizodie reacts, says it was cruise

Shortly after Bobrisky exposed Chidozie as one of his secret admirers who trolled him in public, a number of Nigerians stormed the young man’s page.

He later took to his Instagram stories to debunk the claims while emphasising that he loves women and not men.

According to Chidozie, his chat with Bobrisky was just cruise from some months ago. In another post, he also claimed to be 100% straight and not interested in men.

The young man accused Bobrisky of only wanting attention while reiterating that he never chatted with the crossdresser again since that time in May.

See his posts below:

Nigerians react to drama between Bobrisky and secret admirer who trolled him

The drama between Bobrisky and Chidozie soon spread across social media and it amused many Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Stylebysmokie_:

“Dey whyne yourself . A straight person would even be disgusted talkless of sending shim DM’s and complimenting shim. If bobrisky decides to post his dm’s one day I’m sure some of you all are in deep sht!”

hotonuadesewa:

“Anything wey go make man message Bobrisky say he fine, walai nothing e fit tell me. Na gay.”

Viewsmedia.ng:

“A straight person would be so disgusted let alone send a DM.”

Hedundammylare:

“Cruise as how ?? Straight as how ? Your straight yet in a cross dressers Dm calling it cruise of two hours what a clown.”

pink.lips.balm:

“Omo.. a lot of people are agaygay in disguise.”

Memoir_of_zizi:

“U go explain tire we have evidence.”

el_goddessa:

“Ur family members suppose don call u hope sey he never marry sha.”

parker_ojugo:

“Omo evidence dey soft copy or hard copy omo mummy of Lagos na record keeper.”

sandypreneur:

“There was a caught.”

El_goddessa:

“Unbehalf of all d Igbos in diaspora,we dash him to our Yoruba neighbours. One love.”

pretty_perfy:

“People envy what they can’t have.. if bob didn’t dig out his message who would have known the same man is in bob’s dm seeking for attention.. today na him judgement day.. he go explain give family members tire, evidence full ground.. He mind done finally touch ground today.”

queenloveth____:

“they come here criticize you and then come to your dm to fool and embarrass themselves…atleast evidence dey,imagine his wife and family seeing this.”

doing_jesus_everyday:

“He go explain tire during tomorrow’s family meeting.”

