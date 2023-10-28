An old video showing the funny moment Wizkid attempted to propose to Chindinma has resurfaced on social media

Wizkid, in the old clip, confessed he has had a crush on his female singer for a long time, he was seen holding a ring

The old video has left Wizkid's fans and followers gushing as they were excited to see his fun side

Many of music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid's new fans and followers may not have witnessed some of his fun side when he was yet to go global.

A funny video of Nigerian Star Boy attempting to propose to now gospel singer Chidinma Ekile has reemerged on social media.

Old video of Wizkid with Chidinma at an event. Credit: @wizkidayo @chidinmaekile

In the clip, Wizkid was seen laughing and confessing his love to Chidimma Ekile as he held a ring to propose.

The music star was heard saying:

“I’ve had a huge crush on Chidinma for a long time… she doesn’t know it but it’s true."

Another clip showed him teasing Chidinma about how many children she would like them to have together.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Wizkid's old video with Chidinma

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the fun video, see them below:

"sammy_simon01:

"So wiz dey enjoy life like this with cruise … now e just serious anyhow."

therealbigbaaaby:

"Smiled all through , would love to see more of this Dayo."

posh_integrated_:

"Wizkid na ashawo."

richhomie_ovo:

"Big wiz na cruise right from time lol."

millzmuller1

"Baba say na serious ring."

casamigofinest_:

"Baba just d born."

Egungun gets emotional after Wizkid snubbed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Instagram influencer Egungun got emotional after videos of him being snubbed by Wizzy went viral.

Egungun shared where he was seen begging Wizkid to give him a minute to interview him.

He, however, took to his page to motivate himself after the rejection.

Egungun wrote in a caption:

"Keep walking keep striving fall down seven times get up 8 times - people only post there wins , sometimes also post ur downfall."

His post stirred different reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng