Nigerian effeminate celebrity Bobrisky exempted himself from the 100 crossdressers arrested by the Delta state police

He took to social media to make his point, noting that many people had asked for his thoughts on the viral issue

The popular crossdresser went on to question why the male couple didn't relocate to a country where homosexuality wasn't a crime

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky lent his voice to the viral reports of the recent gay wedding held in Delta state and attended by over 100 crossdressers.

He stated that being gay might not be appropriate for everyone and emphasised that Nigerian laws were against such.

According to Bob, homosexuality is still illegal in Nigeria, and the persons involved should have followed the law rather than violate it or move to another country where being gay is not a crime.

"Hey guys!! I want to quickly address those set of guys who were arrested in delta. You see dis class is not actually meant for everyone. But I strongly believe you can learn from those Alist. Firstly there's a law passed against you guys that you can't marry urself in dis country why d hell did you all call urself together to organize a wedding?

"That's d dumbest news have read dis week. You all deserve how you all were treated sad truth. If you feel you are in love with ur partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome?"

Bobrisky's post sparks reactions online

See how netizens reacted to the popular crossdresser's remark on the viral issue:

timblaze_:

"General overseer don forsake una oh, we await a reply from assistant general overseer James brown."

kynkies__place:

"Hand go touch everybody ."

bg.reena_:

"Their Big Mummy have said it all….I’m patiently waiting on the one and only Princess of Africow speech now."

desirefoods_ng:

"The pastor wey tie the knot sef Dem supposed arrest am. Make e no be say him self na gay."

children:

"Bob no be gay ooo dey play . Lowkeyly bob self know say kpekus sweet nah."

Georgina Onuoha demands release of arrested crossdressers

Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the arrest of suspected crossdressers in Delta state, who were all picked from a recent gathering.

The Delta Police Headquarters in Asaba announced the capture of over 100 suspected crossdressers at a gay wedding ceremony in the state on August 29.

Georgina took to social media to vehemently request the freedom of the suspected men, pointing to the fact that they didn't kill or harm anyone.

Source: Legit.ng