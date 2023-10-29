A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, at a hotel

In the video, she and her friends taunted Bobrisky as he walked out of the hotel to a car parked outside the premises

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many tackling the ladies for making jest of Bob

A young lady has shared the moment she met Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky at a hotel with her friends.

A trending video showed the self-acclaimed 'mummy of Lagos' leaving the hotel premises.

Lady shares video of Bobrisky at hotel Photo credit: @bixxie_baddie/TikTok.

Ladies make jest of Idris Okuneye

In the video, the ladies trailed behind Bobrisky and subtly made jest of him as he walked by.

The clip was shared with the caption;

"When your friends are making jest of Bob and shim is your favourite. Leave Bob alone o."

In another clip, the crossdresser spotted the ladies and waved at them while letting out a cute smile.

Social media reactions

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their views about the actions of the ladies.

@nanaomowunmi said:

"It’s not funny and it’s wrong shim your friend na."

@ghanablog3 wrote:

"The fact that the shim is more composed than the she on a norm the shim won't be this classless."

@larawoods341 said:

"Ewo bi shim shey wor. E be like Barbie doll onike."

@henrystouchgh reacted:

"I don’t even understand the laughter behind the person you’re laughing is looking very beautiful even from behind."

@oloruntoyin314 said:

"Na why he no like make he Dey go out be this odidi a whole mommy of Lagos."

@yindabarbie added:

"Wahala the comment section is crazy y’all just capping unnecessarily but if na bloggers post am now Una go Dey laugh Dey cruise another person posted."

@sarahhhh said:

"They don cast our mummy."

