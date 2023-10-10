Internet sensations and singers Happie Boys have once again found themselves on the wrong side of the law

According to reports making the rounds online, the young entertainers have been arrested in Cyprus by their national security forces

It was also revealed in the reports that the young singers had been taken to a high-level underground prison facility by the Cypriot security operatives

Renowned young singers and former security guards, the Happie Boys trend as reports about them being arrested in their new country of residence, Cyprus, go viral online.

The reason behind the arrest of the young internet sensation is yet to be affirmed at the moment.

Internet sensations Happie Boys trends as news of their alleged arrest in Cyprus goes viral. POhoto credit: @damiadenuga/@happie_boys1

However, according to reports by famous journalist Dami Adenuga and comments shared on his Twitter handle.

The Happie Boys have been remanded in prison by the Cypriot security agencies after being arraigned.

Remanded in an underground prison

The report also noted that the Cypriot security agencies remanded the young performers at a high-level underground facility.

Happie Boy's arrest is coming barely four weeks after they finally went online to apologise to their benefactor, Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

See Dami Adenuga's report about the arrest below:

See how netizens reacted to the arrest

Here are some of the reactions that trail the alleged arrest of Happie Boys:

@TheOgbeniOpa:

"Pikin wey dem no train inside - Na outside them go train am."

@_nomistake:

"Na resident permit he go be."

@veevogee:

Pastor 100 - Happi Boys 0.... Stop rewarding Bad Behavior. Poor people are always humble until money comes. Be careful who you help, no be every bird deserve Nest."

@obaksolo:

"God forgive me for Laffing dem go dey alright."

@porscha_________:

"Why am I laughing??? God please forgive me."

@__lolade___:

"Make they throw the prison key away Abeg."

@glitter.56:

"Don’t ever joke with a man of god."

@efetobor_denilson:

"In verydarkman’s voice Don’t Play, You’ll learn."

@prankhottiee:

"Let's pray for them if possible contribute something for them."

@oluwakemi._o:

"Omg is not a good news. Hope everything get settled."

Happie Boys accuse OPM pastor of using people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Happie Boys took to social media to shed more light on the failed Cyprus scholarship that saw them drop out of school.

The lads slammed those making negative comments about them, adding that people can never understand what they have experienced.

The boys dared Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere to make public his proof that past beneficiaries of his scholarships are doing well at present.

Source: Legit.ng