Happie Boys are allegedly still locked up in a prison in Cyprus and face imminent deportation to Nigeria

A close friend of the boys reached out for assistance highlighting the urgency of their situation

However, public opinion remains divided with some expressing reluctance to offer help due to the duo's past behaviour

Popular Nigerian dancers, Happie Boys, are reportedly facing a challenging situation in Cyprus.

It was alleged that the duo were arrested and subsequently detained in a prison due to their lack of a valid student permit.

Happy Boys allegedly arrested over student's permit Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The arrest was reportedly caused by their failure to pay their school fees, which ultimately led to the cancellation of their permits.

Deportation looms for Happie boys

With Happie Boys still incarcerated in Cyprus, the clock is ticking for their deportation to Nigeria.

According to a close friend who shared their plight, if the necessary fees are not paid within the next 30 days, the group will be forcibly sent back to their home country.

This impending deportation adds further urgency to the need for assistance.

Close friend appeals for help from Nigerians

In a leaked chat, a friend of the boys shared details of the arrest and appealed for support in their current predicament.

Despite their troubled reputation, this friend has been the sole source of assistance and companionship for the group.

However, their efforts to secure help from others have been met with reluctance, as some individuals believe that the Happie Boys deserve the consequences of their actions.

He said;

“Happie boys haven't been released yet my bro. Before they can be released all the fees dey owe must be paid so they can make their student permits and get freedom.

"Aside that bro after about 30 days they'll be deported back to Nigeria from inside the prison. They caught them mainly because they do not have students permit for not paying school fees. Dey lived with me in Cyprus. For good 6 months dey just left my place not up to 10 days before they got arrested my bro.

"This is my house where we were my bro. They really need help to be honest. Thave tried many ways but no one wants to associate with the Happie boys here due to them always causing trouble and calling people out online. I was the only one with them till the incident.”

Reactions as Happie Boys' friend speaks on arrest of boys

@daretiwa said:

“Sad but they are learning the hard way.”

@posh_bodyz said:

“Don't bite the finger that fed you!”

@yankohboy said:

“I want to give them 5k. Dos will that sort out their bills? Imagination wan kee me.”

@mista_bosco commented:

“Gather here if you don't like happi boys.”

@big_vanny said:

“Pikin wey never start market don over sing say gain wan kill am ke they gon lurn the way.”

@official_freshprince reacted:

“Hopefully this will serve as a lesson to folks who bite the fingers that fed them. Sincerely speaking, their story will be good for Tales by the Moonlight.”

@kwinfavour2023 reacted:

“This life no ever insult your helper, tomorrow carry belle.”

