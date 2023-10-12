Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to blast his Igbo brothers as he accused them of envy

According to the movie star, a person’s biggest hater is their fellow Igbo person and it’s sometimes even a family member

Yul Edochie’s post drew a series of reactions from netizens with some of them blasting the Igbo actor for his words

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has now accused his fellow Igbos of jealousy and envy in a heated social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the controversial Nollywood star expressed his displeasure at his fellow Igbos as he noted that a person who is doing well as his fellow Igbo as their biggest hater.

Not stopping there, Yul claimed the haters could even be family members. He then went ahead to tell the Igbos that they need to do better because they are great people. He advised them to stop the envy and jealousy.

In his words:

“Too much jealousy and envy amongst Igbos. Why?? If you're doing well as an Igbo person, your biggest hater is your fellow Igbo person. Sometimes even your family member. Why?

Igbos we need to do better. We're great. Stop the envy. Stop the competition. Things change when we address them.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie accuses his fellow Igbos of jealousy and envy

As expected, Yul Edochie’s post did not sit well with a number of netizens particularly his Igbo followers. Some of them took to his comment section to express their displeasure. See some of their reactions below:

amagracie:

“So why you dey against Peter Obi your brother? You be jealousy?”

mario_paris:

“But Yul you campaigned against your Igbo brother Peter Obi, let’s start from there.”

mrfynest001:

“I don’t know how old man like will always be saying things just for attention, you are the most us*#less man I have ever seen in dis life, always want to drag ur fellow Igbo people down just for attention, a lot of things happens in other tribes and no one will come out and say anything, if Mohbah and naira marly happens to be Igbo man , I know what many people will say today, but you will not hear something like this from dem , but dis good for nothing man , dat lost his son instead to mourn he prefer going to facebook and be acting prank for just facebook money, what a shame.”

Leena_shidinge:

“Yul Rest, you will not trend. Keep your iberiberism thoughts to yourself.”

ojonggrace:

“First time commenting here. Hate and envy cuts across all tribes. Do you mean your tribal men have refused to acknowledge your concubine Jud? And you feel they are doing it out of hate and jealousy? Maybe you have to rewrite this.”

iykelinks.ng:

“And who’s envying you Mr? Who are the igbos that are jealous of you? Clout chaser. Tinubu toy.”

chomzee_best:

“Rubbish talk,you are saying all this things so that your Hausa friends can clap for you,don't ever bring the Igbo race to your social media nonsense.”

bliss_nation89:

“Are you just waking up to this? Why haven't you published about the Igbo hatred amongst itself for decades? It is now that you are finding favor from the other tribe that you can come boldly to condemn the Igbo hatred on themselves ZUKWANIKE MR YUL.”

African.woman7:

“Yorubas or Hausa we dash una. Carry him with ijele o .”

Yul Edochie excited as he meets 2baba

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie warmed the hearts of many with his recent link-up with famous Afropop singer Innocent Idbia, fondly called 2baba.

The movie star was visibly excited as he went up the stage to capture a sweet moment with the musician.

The trending clip shared by Yul saw him jump and shout like a happy kid beside 2baba, who was also expressive with his excitement.

