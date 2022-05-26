Mr Eazi and his wife-to-be Temi Otedola have made it quite clear that their wedding isn’t going to be an affair for all and sundry

The celebrity couple during a recent podcast interview maintained that they both prefer a small wedding with family members and close friends only

There are reports making the rounds on social media that the two would be getting married in August, with Sunny Ade performing at the intimate event

Fingers remain crossed for the wedding of billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her singer husband-to-be, Mr Eazi.

However, the two appear to have rained on the parade of celebrities and other socialites who are expecting invites to the wedding.

During a recent podcast interview, the love birds fielded questions about the type of wedding they want and they both admitted that it has to be small and intimate.

Mr Eazi particularly recounted his experience during his sister’s wedding and how he didn’t like the idea of seeing a lot of unknown faces.

This was followed by his woman, Temi, equally noting that their wedding has to be kept within their close circle.

Temi made a reference to how she doesn’t entertain strange faces even during birthday celebrations and wouldn’t be doing the same for her wedding.

The couple apologised in advance to those who wouldn’t get a chance to be a part of the much-anticipated ceremony.

Couple reportedly getting married in August

Meanwhile, a social media user sparked reactions on Twitter after disclosing that the two would be tying the knot in August.

According to the lady, veteran musician, King Sunny Ade, has also been commissioned to perform at the ceremony.

Temi Otedola speaks about love for Mr Eazi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Temi Otedola spoke about how she knew her fiancé, Mr Eazi, is also Mr Right.

While speaking during an interview with Beat 99.9 FM, Temi noted that she shared feelings with Eazi that she has never felt with anyone else.

According to the fashionista, being with Mr Eazi feels like home and fans gushed over the trending video.

