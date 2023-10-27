Cute Abiola recently shared a video of him and Kizz Daniel's bouncer Kelvin Power participating in the singer's trending Challenge

The skit maker and Kelvin switched roles in the video as Abiola played the role of a bouncer to Kizz Daniel's bodyguard

As expected, the funny video has stirred hilarious comments from popular celebrities and fans

Popular skit maker Cute Abiola stirred funny reactions with a new video of him jumping on singer Kizz Daniel’s hit song “My G” challenge.

To make it special, Abiola featured Kizz Daniel's hefty bodyguard, Kelvin Power.

Cute Abiola and Kizz Daniel's bouncer vibe to My G. Credit: @thecuteabiola @officialkelvinpower

Source: Instagram

The duo switched roles. While Abiola acted as a bouncer, Kelvin played the role of a big man.

A clip showed Abiola preventing people from coming close to Kelvin Power.

It, however, got to a point where the skitmaker went overboard with his job as Kelvin Power almost lost his balance.

Expressing his displeasure at Abiola, Kelvin Power said in Yoruba: “What is happening? Are you mad (werey n shey eni)?

The skit maker replied: “Sorry Sir.”

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Cute Abiola wrote in a caption:

"I do my work diligently cause my own Must Be different "

Watch the funny video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Cute Abiola's video with Kizz Daniel's bouncer

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

thecuteabiola:

"Abeg , I don forget ! Who dey bounce who sef ?"

ph_betterproperty:

"How u go de guide bouncer."

etinosaofficial:

"You dey protect protector??"

county_kuti:

"abi which kind body guard be this."

olawests:

"Who be the bouncer?"

beautyandbrainychic:

"E reach your turn you turn situation around."

nicoleofthegoodlife':

"Is he not supposed to be the one guiding you?"

olanike_gold:

"Na u com Dey protect ur protector okay o."

bolajialapepe:

"I need that guy to fight my invisible enemies."

