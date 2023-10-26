Social media influencer Blessing CEO has blown hot after her rumoured lover IVD debunked her claim

Blessing had made it public that Davido owed the businessman N4.5m, and he made a post denying the claim

After apologising to Davido, Blessing CEO declared war on IVD and revealed he cried to her day and night over the issue he denied

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, was disgraced online after Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, cleared the air over the N4.5m Davido allegedly owed him.

Blessing CEO made several posts calling the singer out. She claimed he had refused to pay the balance for the car he allegedly bought for his aide, Isreal, from her alleged lover IVD four years ago.

Blessing CEO accused her alleged lover, IVD, of owing her. Photo credit: @ivd001/@officialbblessingceo

However, the businessman denied her claims in a post on social media and apologised to Davido.

Following IVD's post, Blessing reacted online and promised to deal with him for biting the finger that fed him.

The influencer revealed that IVD cried to her day and night over the N4.5m, only for him to deny her while she was fighting for him.

Blessing also declared war on IVD and called him out over the N200m he allegedly owes her.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's post

Blessing's post got netizens dragging her online. Read some comments below:

happygirl2_official:

"If you think your life is hard just remember there are ladies and gentlemen that take relationship advice from Blessing CEO."

franniefabulous:

"After going to jail for love."

winnietee_events:

"Dis girl is possessed. Aswear. A mother o. Tufiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa."

michelledera:

"This lady chases clout like a maniac…tf always in the news for very stup1d reason."

abum_ugoo:

"In whatever you do, don't get involved with people who have nothing to loose. Tufiakwa."

richyphina:

"The spirit of the dead woman seems to have turned them against each other, now it time to expose their dirty aasss."

mimi_lawrence_:

"IVD did not come out to call any one out for owing him money it’s you."

lis_ndukwee:

"IVD no send the fake nyash. Ara agbala relationship expert."

charles.k.ojukwu:

"The dead don’t just die and fold their hands, their spirit fights for them."

queenfatima_h:

"I think say dem be lovers a few months ago?"

Davido's Isreal reacts to Blessing CEO's debt claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal reacted to claims by Blessing CEO that the car the singer bought for him has yet to be paid for in full.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Isreal shared a photo of Blessing and called her out with his caption.

Isreal warned Blessing never to chase clout with his name or Davido's and asked if she thought he was Verydarkman, who she has been dragging online.

