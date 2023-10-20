Ace Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has come out to defend the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) amidst its recent bashing by some netizens

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw recently broke the silence as she spoke on behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) about the health issues of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

Kate Henshaw's comments came after Legit.ng had reached out to the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Kate Henshaw speaks about Mr Ibu and what the AGN has done to support her.

The actress is the Director of Communications for the AGN, and in brief, she gave some responses to our queries on what the body was doing to help its member, Mr Ibu.

"We've been supporting Mr Ibu before he went public" - Henshaw noted

The Nollywood actress stated that it was necessary for the Guild to clarify its stance amidst the health issues of Mr Ibu. She said:

"It is necessary to set the records straight over the public outcry about the AGN abandoning Mr Ibu. The Guild has never abandoned any of its members, especially those with health interventions. We've been at the forefront of providing necessary support for Mr Ibu even before his health condition was ever made public. And this was done with full knowledge of his immediate family."

She continued, saying:

"We've had to task members privately to help provide assistance towards our intervention for his health issues. But it would be wrong to make it public knowledge any form of assistance we provide to our members in need."

"We have an HMO plan for all our members" - Kate Henshaw revealed

The Nollywood actress also noted that the body has a Healthcare/Welfare plan in place for all its members, which they could all key into. She said:

"Ordinarily, we wouldn't have blinked an eye about this Mr Ibu issue, but it has become imperative we do, going by some of the vituperations online by netizens. We have an HMO plan with over 600 hospitals across the country secured by the Guild's President, Emeka Rollas. This is to help our members access qualitative medications and healthcare at N1,600 per month or 22,200 annually.

Henshaw also revealed that there is a trust fund to help those whose ailment differ the odds. She said:

"There is also a trust fund to help the sick and incapacitated as well as family members of the bereaved under the supervision of Miss Joke Silva. The money in the trustfund are donations from members of the Guild and there is a committee usually in place to help disburse this funds when needed by members or even to families of members."

Listen to Kate Henshaw's full speech below:

