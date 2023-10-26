Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola extended his kindness to Augustine University following his inauguration as their chancellor

The multi-billionaire announced on social media that he would be giving the 750 students in the school N1 million each

The philanthropist filled the timelines with lovely pictures from the grand ceremony while noting the importance of good education

Nigerian tycoon and philanthropist Femi Otedola has been inaugurated as the chancellor of Augustine University. He celebrated his new achievement by giving each of the school's 750 undergraduates a whopping N1 million.

On Thursday, October 26, during the university's fifth convocation ceremony, the benefactor and new chancellor announced and presented the money.

Femi Otedola was inaugurated as the chancellor of Augustine University. Credit: @femiotedola

Mr Otedola posted images from the ceremony on social media. He hoped the donation would help the youngsters during their tough time.

"Today, I was inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with. I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students. I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time."

See his post below:

Femi Otedola's donation sparks reactions

