It was love at first meeting for a blind Nigerian man as he is set for an emergency wedding with his visually impaired heartthrob

The wedding is coming just a day after their first meeting and he believes she is qualified and meets his criteria

He shed more light on why he didn't invite anyone to their forthcoming wedding and what his wife-to-be said

A disability rights advocate, Chikwado Raphael Chukwu, has announced his forthcoming wedding to a blind lady named Marian Ossai.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, October 26, the Ebonyi indigene revealed their wedding is an emergency one and comes a day after their first meeting.

The poet and businessman shared pictures taken with his pretty wife-to-be and tagged her Facebook account. The lovebirds held their mobility canes as they struck loved-up poses together.

Raphael said she meets his criteria

According to Raphael, Marian met his criteria and is qualified. Describing her as a beautiful and athletic lady, Raphael said she is his best match. He said she gave her consent to the wedding.

"...Indeed, I found a beautiful, and an athletic blind lady today.

"Her name is Marian, and I consider her the best match with me. Marian and I have one thing in common: we are both blind, and as you can see in the attached pictures, the both of us are holding our guide Caines in our hands," he wrote.

Raphael promises a tell-it-all

He added that their union would demonstrate that blind people can find love among themselves and get married as well.

He promised to release a video about how they met and asked people to give reviews about how they look together. In his words:

"So, sorry that I didn’t invite any of you to my marriage ceremony. This marriage is an emergency one, as Marian and I just met for the first time today and agreed to marry each other.

"Tomorrow, I shall drop a video where you will see how Marian and I met and you will equally understand what brought us together."

Netizens cheer the blind lovebirds

Nkechi Idiaye said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!, wishing you both many more years of happiness together in love, laughter and success. Waoh she is pretty,taller than you though but you are a good looking guy too. May this love blossom forever."

Oyinlola Benson said:

"Marian is a beautiful woman!!!. You both look good together. I can’t wait to see the videos. Congratulations."

Omobolanle Adeyemo said:

"Awww Massive Congratulations to you and bae. I wish you both eternal happiness and marital bliss.

"This is so beautiful and you both look good."

Adaoma Chinemerem Creamie Oko said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!

"I had this customer, he is blind. His friends are blind too.

"Attending to them is stress-less.

"They’re so smart and intelligent.

"How they call me on phone eh, I learnt how to use talk back from them."

Ngozi B Olanrewaju said:

"You both look awesome together and will definitely make beautiful babies.

"When I was in naija I use to partner with blind center oshodi and I met beautiful souls there, they made me bags and would always pray for me."

Man marries blind lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had tied the knot with a blind lady he met at his friend's event.

The couple tied the knot in a beautiful church wedding in Kisumu, Kenya.

Caren, a visually impaired mother of one, met her husband in 2019, and they dated for close to two years before getting married.

Caren revealed that she was the only child and lived with her relatives most of her childhood because her parents worked in a different country.

