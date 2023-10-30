A Nigerian bride has shared a touching video of her journey from friendship to marriage with her groom, and it has melted many hearts online

A Nigerian couple has warmed the hearts of many internet users with their adorable video that chronicles their love story from the beginning to the end.

The video, which was shared on social media, shows the bride performing the customary rite of presenting a drink to her groom in front of their guests, while also narrating in caption how they met and fell in love.

The bride narrated her love story that ended well. Photo credit: TikTok/@makalisia

Source: TikTok

She recounts that they started as friends then gradually developed romantic feelings for each other, then got engaged after he proposed to her, and finally exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony.

The video is a lovely tribute to their love and dedication, and it has inspired many people who watched it to believe in true love and happy endings.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mira reacted:

"No matter the heart break we'll still get married to the best man."

Chefamandaroyal wrote:

"Soon from delta to imo wify soon amen."

Pretty_Nelly commented:

"All this people wey dey talk for comment section if your own reach tell your man or if you be man drink am na you never see anything."

Chigozie also commented:

"These days they don't drink the drink why??? Because l'm confused,is it the new tradition??"

Amarachi Lilian:

"Congratulations will soon reach me,Amen. Congratulations nne."

Ola-Ahmed:

"I for marry lgbo woman but nah billing go make me japa."

Gussy:

"E be like say nah everyone marry this season oo."

Source: Legit.ng