A fresh update about how young singer Mohbad tragically passed away in September has emerged.

According to a young man, Ajisegiri Ayobami, the singer's DJ who was with him before he died, Mohbad vomited after an injection

Ayobami also added that the singer's injury, which he sustained after fighting his childhood friend Primeboy, was the reason for calling a nurse

During the coroner's inquest in Ikorodu that looked into Mohbad’s death on Wednesday, October 25, fresh details of the singer's last moments emerged.

According to reports, the singer's DJ, Ajisegiri Ayobami, the deceased, started vomiting after he was injected by a nurse his friend, identified as Spending, called.

Netizens react to statement from Mohbad's DJ Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He added that the previous day, which was a Sunday, on their way back from a show in Ikorodu, he saw Mohbad come down from his Jeep to fight his friend, Primeboy, and then he got injured.

The DJ further said that the hand was already swollen when they got home at midnight.

Mohbad's nurse was reportedly not around, and his friend, Spending called his nurse, who administered an injection that caused him to vomit.

Ayobami claimed the singer was fine before the injection and collapsed after administering it to him. His wife, Omowunmi, raised the alarm.

He said:

"The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back. When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but the way I saw him, he was lifeless; his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling. While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic, so I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital; I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no. Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital, he was confirmed dead."

See post below:

Reactions to the DJ's revelation

official_kahlan:

"If na wunmi prepare the noodles eh that dark mumüboy and co for don Dey ask for Indomie DNA #ijeuwa.,

big__victory:

"This is what the wife would have said all this while to avoid all this dragging."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Nawah. Everyday different sides to this saga. At this point, Na only God know who dey talk true."

royal_event_hire:

"You all contributed to his demise directly/indirectly cos why on earth would you all wait till Tuesday before taking him to hospital? Why wait for a nurse who’s not in Nigeria to come treat him? What stopped you all from taking him to the hospital on Monday when he exhibited such pain. You all failed him. You failed to protect someone who loved & cares about you all. Shame on everyone of you."

lifestyle_3030:

"All this celebrities dragging naira Marley should be preparing their apologies letter…. Someone will cash out if he is cleared."

adeoluolatomide:

"VDM didn't go to say what he knows? At least, this is someone helping with the investigations."

__funkygoldd:

"Everyday different stories!!! It’s only God that can fight for this guy."

homeluxebypearl:

"If to sey na wunmi cook the food ….. dem for say Na she kee am ….. una don dey turn this case untop the nurse head small small ……. It is well."

oyeen_darmolah:

"Havnt heard two people saying the same thing since this case started. Different pple narrating different stories."

oluwakemigolden:

"Why didn't you guys take him to the hospital before the nurse came."

kess_bello1:

"So where did the ear infection story come from?"

Video shows moment Mohbad’s mum and wife arrived in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omowunmi, wife of young singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, aka Mohbad, made her first public appearance since the tragic passing of her husband.

Wunmi, who has been accused of adultery and conspiracy to kill her husband, made a shocking appearance in court on Wednesday, October 25.

Wunmi and her son Liam were seen in the viral clip arriving in the company of the singer's mom.

Source: Legit.ng