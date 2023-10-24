Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to call on his lovers to follow the new account of Tunde Ednut

He wrote that the entertainer had a solid and stubborn personality like himself, but his supporters should still follow him

Fans have reacted to the post and written their views about the actor and his way of life

Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has begged his fans to follow the new account of entertainer and blogger Tunde Ednut after he lost his over 7 million Instagram account.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Verydarkblackman had cried out after Ednut's account was suspended. According to him, the blogger had been getting threat messages because he posted content about him on his Instagram page.

Yul Edochie asks fans to follow Tunde Ednut's new account.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie calls Tunde Ednut a stubborn man

The polygamist called Ednut a strong-headed man. However, his supporters quickly took to the comment section to counter those claims. Some applauded him for being considerate, while many claimed Ednut could never follow his ways.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post about Tunde Ednut

Mixed reactions have trailed the message Edochie dropped on his Instagram. Here are some of the comments below.

j2uvitaabanda:

"I love the comments section, Nigerianz won't forgive yul now ."

@yaya_atim's:

"This man is looking for who to tag to his mischievous lifestyle , sorry sir I don’t think tunde will be this cheap."

jenny__billions

"He can never be like you ."

@trap9422's:

"Abeg leave Tunde alone,he no get coconut head like yours ,nor woman way dey wear okrika like judy."

@ugochee25:

"Don’t lump him in the sand category. What you have is not coconut head. Is isi kom kom.."

@onyinyechi__favour:

"He’s not your fellow, no one has done what you did. Mtchewww."

@Olori_

"Naa wa for Yul OO, you supose say such thing."

@___sweetmami_h2:

"If yul comment section makes you feel happy, gather here for a selfie."

@dorisyiba:

"Yul Edochie knacking juju Obasi the wife to Mr Obasi without mercy and taking the children of Mr Obasi from him,well done sir,when will you knack with juju Obasi live to pepper your haters?"

@arinzechiki:

"Abeg no go stain Tunde Ednut white with your shame."

Yul Edochie dragged for saying God is with him

Legit. ng had reported that fans abused Edochie for saying God was with him. The actor had posted amid the lawsuit slammed on him by his first wife.

He wrote that the God that parted the Red Sea was with him, so he couldn't keep calm because of that.

The actor declared that he would be disturbing people on social media, which means all the things he had experienced after marrying Judy Austin were not enough to make him humble.

Source: Legit.ng