A young man, Micee, who claims to be a close friend of late singer Mohbad, has made allegations against his wife, Omowunmi

In a long rant on Instagram, the friend claimed Mohbad caught his wife with a ring, the source of the stronghold she had on him

Micee added that Omowumi was not happy with his genuine friendship with the late Mohbad even though he cared for him more than her

There has been a new twist and fresh allegations against Omowunmi, the 24-year-old wife of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Micee, a close friend of the late singer, claimed Omowunmi had his life in her hands because she used juju on him, so he does whatever she says.

Micee dropped some allegations against Mohbad's wife. Photo credit: @c33why/@miceemusic

Source: Instagram

Micee shared photos of Mohbad getting tests done and claimed he carried him everywhere when he was sick after his NDLEA ordeal as the singer's family and his wife kept playing games.

He added that Mohbad had just three months with Naira Marley's Marlians music on his contract, but his wife pushed him to leave.

Micee accused Omowunmi of hacking Mohbad's Instagram, WhatsApp and bank accounts, constantly taking money from him and ensuring he sent money to her family.

He also revealed that the late singer's mum was not a saint, and she conspired with Omowunmi even though she had several kids outside after abandoning Mohbad.

See more details below:

Netizens react to Micee's revelation

The claims by the young man sparked mixed reactions, and netizens shared different opinions.

Read comments below:

mr_white1334:

"I pity go dey carry Nigerian girls for head. This is the major reason I’ll always choose any foreign lady over a Nigerian girl. Dear kings if you still want to have your brain stay away from +234 girls e get why!! "

leeeymarrrrh:

"You guys keep coming up with different stories everyday .. Omo I don’t blame anybody sha because you guys despise two people in love."

bella_bitesss:

"They’ve paid him to start spilling tr*sh! Nice one! The truth will prevail soon."

pepsystarr_:

"Mohbad told you this right? Where have u seen a jazzed man acknowledging that he was jazzed? Trying all u can to put the murder on the wife."

halle_saddy:

"I have been saying this, Wunmi and moh family failed him, how can a girl claim she loves her husband and couldn’t fight to save his Life at dying minute?at least cry out for help when he was pronounced dead because we could all see Imole moved his head… she couldn’t even put his head on her laps for support in the car and she was there."

tolulope_jide:

"All these things na still lies......why is he just coming out with another different stories to pin everything on the wife?.....why can't he just go and report himself at the station and tell the police all these things."

caringlarry2k:

"That’s why it’s not good to use emotions to deal with Murder case , let’s just keep watching , justice we want."

Iyabo Ojo shares fresh updates on Mohbad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo shared updates concerning the ongoing investigation into the singer's death.

She revealed that his case had been transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice.

The actress further disclosed that the late singer's wife Wunmi, who has been accused of killing him, has been interrogated thrice, alongside his father and mother.

Source: Legit.ng